[Executive Corner] webOS: Powering Our Next Growth Chapter
At LG Electronics, we are accelerating our drive for qualitative growth by focusing on B2B, non-hardware and direct-to-consumer (D2C) business models. This transformation is about more than just moving beyond the sale of physical products – it’s about building continuous customer engagement and diversifying revenue through long-term partnerships.
One of the most compelling examples of this shift is the evolution of our webOS platform business.
From Smart TV OS to Scalable Media Platform
Originally launched as a smart TV operating system, webOS has grown into a robust, multi-service platform that now includes AI-powered content recommendations, cloud gaming, home IoT connectivity and B2B display solutions. Its open and flexible architecture enables seamless integration with global device manufacturers and content providers – a key driver behind its global scalability and adaptability.
webOS Hub 3.0: Powering Display Innovation
Recently launched webOS Hub 3.0, is gaining rapid traction as a scalable Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for display makers around the world. Supporting features like AI voice recommendations, cloud gaming integration and smart home control, it is built to operate across a wide range of display products – not just LG’s.
As of 2025, over 600 global brands have adopted webOS Hub, solidifying our leadership in the OS market for display manufacturers.
What sets webOS Hub apart is the delivery of multifaceted services into a single, integrated platform – from global streaming apps to FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) via LG Channels or cloud gaming. This creates meaningful value for both manufacturers and end users alike.
Beyond the home, webOS is also expanding into commercial venues, hotels and public institutions, evolving into a smart platform solution that improves operational efficiency and enables targeted content delivery. This expansion supports long-term, contract-based business models with enterprise clients.
LG Channels: Elevating Content Discovery
Our owned-and-operated service, LG Channels, now delivers free, ad-supported streaming in 33 countries, with over 4,000 channels available. Exclusively curated content featured on LG Showcase (North America), LG 1 and LG 1 Spotlight (Europe), along with regionally customized programming and a growing network of partners including national and local broadcasters and news organizations, have helped LG Channels become a distinct competitive advantage in the smart TV content space.
As a recognition of its contribution to regional content delivery, LG Channels was honored with the ITVT/TVOT 2025 Award for Achievement in Local Broadcasting. Our original series The Rivalries – a documentary spotlighting college sports rivalries in the U.S. – also received a Webby Award for Best Sports Video last year.
webOS for Mobility: Living Space on Wheels
webOS is also extending its reach into the automotive sector through our Automotive Content Platform, redefining the in-vehicle experience and transforming the car into a “living space on wheels.”
Built on the proven success of webOS in smart TVs, the vehicle-optimized version delivers services like LG Channels in a seamless, entertainment-focused UX. This approach enriches life on the move by connecting vehicles to our broader content ecosystem.
From Cornerstone to Momentum: Accelerating LG’s Platform‑Centric Business
The momentum behind webOS is undeniable. With an average annual growth rate of 40 percent over the past three years, our platform business surpassed KRW 1 trillion in revenue in 2024.
In emerging markets such as India, the Middle East and Latin America, webOS is experiencing accelerated adoption – driven by rising demand for streaming services, expanding digital infrastructure, and growing public and commercial display needs.
webOS is more than just a solution – it’s a cornerstone of LG’s platform-centric future, playing a vital role in enhancing profitability and business resilience. By transforming user experiences and enabling new business models, webOS is unlocking new value across industries.
By Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company
