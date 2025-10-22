LG OLED Captivates London With an Inspiring Blend of Art and Technology

Through this initiative, LG and the National Gallery aim to inspire new ways of seeing and understanding art, connecting the past and present through dialogue and exploration. The program encourages audiences to rediscover the relevance of classic works and consider their influence on modern artistic expression.

“It is a privilege for the National Gallery to embark on this significant collaboration with LG, a globally recognized innovator, as we continue to honor our heritage and artistic tradition by connecting and expanding our engagement in modern and contemporary art,” said Daniel F. Herrmann, Ardalan Curator of Modern and Contemporary Projects at the National Gallery, London. “Together with LG, we aim to explore new approaches to our masterpieces, extend the reach of our world-renowned collection and foster engagement with the art of today and tomorrow.”

LG’s participation in Frieze London 2025 and its partnerships with leading cultural institutions demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding the boundaries of digital art and technology. Through LG OLED ART, the company continues to empower artists, reimagine visual storytelling and invite audiences to experience art in new, inspiring ways.

Visit www.LGOLEDART.com to explore exceptional artistry and learn more about the inspiring collaborations powered by LG OLED ART.

# # #