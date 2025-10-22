We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED Captivates London With an Inspiring Blend of Art and Technology
In mid-October, London once again became the global epicenter of artistic inspiration as Frieze London 2025 filled the city with creative energy and cultural dialogue. Joining the celebrations, LG showcased its passion for art and innovation through a stunning presentation that brought together the visionary legacy of Korean modern art and the cutting-edge power of LG OLED technology.
At Frieze London 2025, LG presented the works of Se Ok Suh (1929-2020), a pioneer of modern Korean abstract ink painting, digitally reimagined by his sons: acclaimed contemporary artist Do Ho Suh and visionary architect Eul Ho Suh.
Photo credit: LG
By combining traditional art forms with LG’s state-of-the-art OLED TVs, the Suh family transformed Se Ok’s iconic ink paintings into a dynamic, immersive digital experience. Do Ho reimagined the beauty and radical inventiveness of Se Ok’s “People” series on the OLED screens, animating marks that explore the philosophical relationship between humanity and infinite space.
Photo credit: LG
LG SIGNATURE OLED T transparent TV and LG OLED evo TVs served as the canvas for this immersive reimagining, presenting overlapping video animations of Se Ok’s black ink abstractions. Each brushstroke came alive with movement and depth, enhanced by the OLED’s perfect contrast and luminous clarity. Viewers were drawn into a rhythmic interplay of form and light – a seamless fusion of art and technology.
Eul Ho, who designed and curated the exhibition space, created an environment that reflected both the fluid motion of the artworks and the elegant transparency of LG’s OLED displays. The installation invited visitors to experience art not as something observed but as something felt – a living, breathing interaction between tradition and innovation.
Photo credit: KCCUK
Extending beyond Frieze London, this exceptional exhibition continued at the Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK), where Se Ok’s works – reinterpreted by his sons – were displayed on LG’s 83-inch OLED TV. This collaboration between LG and KCCUK formed part of a broader mission to celebrate Korean cultural heritage and bring Se Ok’s visionary artistry to a wider audience. Alongside the digital presentation, a documentary offered deeper insight into Se Ok’s creative journey and the philosophical ideas that shaped his practice.
Photo credit: Unexpected View 2025 at the National Gallery
© Ben Fisher
Adding to its expanding role in the art world, LG has also partnered with the National Gallery in London, one of the world’s leading cultural institutions. Reflecting a shared commitment to nurturing creativity, the collaboration includes LG’s sponsorship of the Gallery’s “Unexpected View” program – a monthly series where curators and contemporary cultural figures engage in thought-provoking discussions about iconic masterpieces.
Photo credit: Unexpected View 2025 at the National Gallery
© Ben Fisher
Through this initiative, LG and the National Gallery aim to inspire new ways of seeing and understanding art, connecting the past and present through dialogue and exploration. The program encourages audiences to rediscover the relevance of classic works and consider their influence on modern artistic expression.
“It is a privilege for the National Gallery to embark on this significant collaboration with LG, a globally recognized innovator, as we continue to honor our heritage and artistic tradition by connecting and expanding our engagement in modern and contemporary art,” said Daniel F. Herrmann, Ardalan Curator of Modern and Contemporary Projects at the National Gallery, London. “Together with LG, we aim to explore new approaches to our masterpieces, extend the reach of our world-renowned collection and foster engagement with the art of today and tomorrow.”
LG’s participation in Frieze London 2025 and its partnerships with leading cultural institutions demonstrate the company’s ongoing commitment to expanding the boundaries of digital art and technology. Through LG OLED ART, the company continues to empower artists, reimagine visual storytelling and invite audiences to experience art in new, inspiring ways.
Visit www.LGOLEDART.com to explore exceptional artistry and learn more about the inspiring collaborations powered by LG OLED ART.
# # #