THREE CAMERA FEATURES OF THE LG V20 THAT MAY SURPRISE YOU

Packed with more pro-quality multimedia functions than had ever previously been bundled into a smartphone, LG’s latest flagship, V20, is the ultimate digital storytelling device. In addition to featuring the world’s first Hi-Fi Quad DAC for superb wired sound, the V20 also shines in its visual dexterity which includes Hi-Fi Video Recording, Steady Record 2.0 as well as wide angle lens on both the front and the back of the phone.

But there are some features which are less obvious but just as impressive. Here are just three of the V20’s killer camera features:

1. Focus Peaking

A familiar feature to pro videographers and filmmakers, Focus Peaking makes focusing easier by highlighting areas that are most in focus in a bright color – green in the case of the V20. This allows users to immediately recognize what is in focus and what isn’t, and to view and adjust the focus as they record video footage. To activate Focus Peaking, open the camera app and switch to manual mode for either photo or video and tap on focus MF on the bottom left of the screen. Use the adjustment bar that appears on the right to select where in the image you’d like to focus in order to get a very clear indication of whether your shot is focused exactly where you want it. Focus Peaking is only available in standard-angle mode using the rear-facing lens.