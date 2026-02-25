Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Electronics Receives 26 Awards at iF Design Award 2026

Recognition 25/02/2026

Recognition Highlights Design Excellence Across Products, UX, Architecture  
and Social Innovation

The LG CLOiDTM home robot holds out a croissant, with a family in a cozy living space in the background.

News Summary
 

  • LG Electronics received 26 awards at the iF Design Award 2026, recognizing design excellence across multiple categories.
  • Awarded entries span Product, UX/UI, Architecture and Service Design, reflecting LG’s human-centered and innovation-driven design approach.
  • Honored products include the LG CLOiD™ home robot and LG OLED evo W6, demonstrating integration of advanced technology and design.
  • LG Flagship Store D5 and an inclusive “easy-read” guide were also recognized, highlighting LG’s commitment to customer experience and social value through design.

 

SEOUL, Feb. 25, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) announced that it received 26 awards at the iF Design Award 2026, in recognition of design excellence across a wide range of categories. Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award evaluates entries based on innovation, functionality, differentiation and impact across nine disciplines: Product, Communication, User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI), Packaging, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, Architecture and Service Design.

 

Among the award-winning innovations was the LG CLOiD™ home robot, capable of performing a wide range of household tasks and designed to blend seamlessly into the home environment, and the LG OLED evo W6, a 9-millimeter-class-thin True Wireless Wallpaper TV with Hyper Radiant Color Technology, representing a new level of OLED picture quality performance.

 

Additional recognized products include the LG gram Pro laptop, featuring ultra-light “Aerominum” material; the LG UltraGear OLED evo™ curved gaming monitor; three LG XBOOM audio products designed to enhance diverse listening experiences; the LG Whisen Objet Collection Cool air conditioner with a refined minimalist design; the LG PuriCare™ Bath Air System, which helps improve indoor comfort through integrated air and humidity management; and LG WallFit, an air purifier solution designed to maximize space efficiency with a slim, flush-to-wall form factor. An AI agent UX developed for employees was also recognized.

 

Beyond products, LG’s Flagship Store D5 in Seoul received an award in the Architecture category for embodying the company’s innovation and brand vision through spatial design. In addition, an easy-to-read guide designed to help children with developmental differences understand appliance usage and operating principles was recognized for advancing inclusive and sustainable design.

 

“We will continue advancing customer-centered design innovation while strengthening our core businesses and exploring new growth opportunities,” said Chung Wook-jun, head of the Corporate Design Center at LG Electronics.

 

# # #

#2026
Back to list

Related Content

An LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV displaying a violin performance is attached to a transparent stand, with a "Red Dot Winner 2026 Best of the Best" graphic in the corner.
Recognition

LG Electronics Honored for Design Excellence at the 2026 Red Dot Design Award

Learn More
An LG OLED evo W6 displays the sunset from a coastal cave with a TÜV Rheinland “True Wireless Lossless Vision” certification badge.
Recognition

LG Electronics’ Wireless TVs First in World to Earn “True Wireless Lossless Vision” Certification

Learn More
Graphics of AHRI Performance Award certifications are placed next to LG’s Multi V 5 system and residential water heater.
Recognition

LG Electronics Earns AHRI Performance Award for High-Performance HVAC Solutions

Learn More