INFINEON LG＜/＞MAKE HACKATHON ON IOT DEBUTS IN SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2019 ― Driven by the shared goal of creating a smarter and more connected world, Infineon Technologies and LG Electronics (LG) today hosted the inaugural “Infineon LG </> Make Hackathon” on breakthrough Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in Singapore.

The aim of the hackathon is to empower seasoned start-ups and student entrepreneurs to create new technological solutions for IoT that will run on the LG webOS open source platform with Infineon microelectronics capabilities such as intelligence, power efficiency, security, and sensing. Working closely together, Infineon and LG provided interested innovators with technology guidance, as well as special access to products and software to help the shortlisted teams develop and showcase proofs-of-concepts to a panel of judges at Infineon Asia Pacific office in Singapore.

“This hackathon is about a shared community of innovators driven by a common desire to use leading-edge technologies to build a better future for all. We are delighted to be a strategic partner of LG in nurturing innovation in a globally connected ecosystem. Together, we can make life easier, safer and greener in tomorrow’s connected world,” said Mr. Chua Chee Seong, President and Managing Director, Infineon Asia Pacific.

“Our goal is to build and grow a global webOS community where developers may leverage a wide range of webOS functionalities such as AI, connectivity and IoT in their collaborative work to produce innovative solutions and services that together shape an even better life for all,” said Dr. I.P. Park, president and CTO of LG Electronics. “LG is excited to be a co-host of this event with Infineon, who has long been our valued partner in hardware, and wishes this hackathon to be the beginning of creating the future of IoT together.”

GoReMas Enterprise from Malaysia was awarded first prize and Wangi Lai PLT, also from Malaysia, was awarded second prize for their innovative solutions. The teams were selected from among a pool of 14 startups and student entrepreneurs from countries including China, India, Ukraine and Singapore. Winners will receive SGD 5,000 and SGD 3,000, respectively.

GoReMas Enterprise’s prototype, Floodsensed, is an IoT flood monitoring system with social media alerts supporting Facebook, Slack and YouTube Live, among others. The system gathers rain volumes, water levels, temperature and barometric pressure from device gateways and nodes and sends the data to the Floodsensed IoT platform. Wangi Lai PLT’s BAWA Cane is a clip-on module for existing white canes that helps the blind and visually impaired identify and avoid obstacles with shared insights and foresight through data analytics.