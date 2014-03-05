INTRODUCING LG’S TOP-OF-THE-LINE L SERIES III SMARTPHONE

The L90 is the first L SeriesIII device to offer Knock CodeTM, LG’s newest consumer-centric feature designed to simplify the powering on and unlocking process, making smartphone security easier and more convenient than ever before. An evolution of the popular KnockON feature that was first unveiled last year in the LG G2, Knock Code allows owners to turn on and unlock their L90 in one easy step by tapping their screens using one of over 86,000 “knock” combinations. What’s more, the knock pattern can be entered on any area of the screen — whether the display is turned on or off — using anywhere from two to eight taps.