Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

INTRODUCING LG’S TOP-OF-THE-LINE L SERIES III SMARTPHONE

Corporate 06/03/2014

L90 Offers a Modern Design, Premium UX Feature and Best-in-Class Hardware

INTRODUCING LG’S TOP-OF-THE-LINE L SERIES III SMARTPHONE

SEOUL, Mar. 6, 2014— On the heels of Mobile World Congress 2014, LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of the first smartphone in its popular L SeriesIII family, the LG L90. Designed for mobile users looking for the perfect balance of performance, personality and price, the L90 will begin rolling out starting this week.

As the premier model in LG’s latest L Series lineup, the L90 features a simple yet stylish aesthetic that the L Series is known for, as well as the most up-to-date UX features. The L90 offers the most competitive hardware in its category with its 4.7-inch qHD IPS display and high capacity 2,540mAh battery. L90 users will be able to experience the most optimized Android experience thanks to the most current Android 4.4 KitKat operating system. Google’s powerful and easy-to-use OS offers a refined UI that features a more balanced layout and intuitive interface as well as faster performance.

The L90 is the first L SeriesIII device to offer Knock CodeTM, LG’s newest consumer-centric feature designed to simplify the powering on and unlocking process, making smartphone security easier and more convenient than ever before. An evolution of the popular KnockON feature that was first unveiled last year in the LG G2, Knock Code allows owners to turn on and unlock their L90 in one easy step by tapping their screens using one of over 86,000 “knock” combinations. What’s more, the knock pattern can be entered on any area of the screen — whether the display is turned on or off — using anywhere from two to eight taps.

“With its competitive specs and exquisite design, we expect the L90 to continue the success of the L Series in the global marketplace,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.“It offers the very best of LG in design, hardware, OS and UX features so 3G smartphone users worldwide will be able to enjoy a truly first-class smartphone experience.”

The L90 will be available initially in the CIS region followed by other markets around the world. More information will be available locally at the time of launch.

L90 Key Specifications:

–    Chipset: 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core MSM8226

–    Display: 4.7-inch qHD IPS (960 x 540, 235 ppi)

–    Memory: 8GB / 1GB RAM / SD Card Slot (up to 32 GB)

–    Camera: Rear 8.0 MP or 5.0 MP AF (depending on market) / Front 1.3 MP

–    Battery: 2,540mAh

–    Operating System: Android 4.4 KitKat

–    Size: 131.5 x 66.0 x 9.7mm

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More