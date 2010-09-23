J.D. POWER AND ASSOCIATES NAMES LG MOBILE PHONES “HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION” FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE TIME

LG continues to lead the market in key factors of customer satisfaction and raises the bar in overall brand satisfaction

SAN DIEGO, September 24, 2010 –- LG Mobile Phones has received the Highest in Customer Satisfaction with wireless mobile phones by J.D. Power and Associates for the fourth consecutive time. Recognized in the J.D. Power and Associates 2010 U.S. Wireless Traditional Mobile Phone StudySM — Volume 2, LG has been ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction performance and in three categories among traditional mobile phone manufacturers.

A biannual study conducted by J.D. Power and Associates, customer satisfaction with traditional wireless handset is measured across several categories including operation, physical design, features and battery function. In addition to ranking highest in three factors considered throughout the study, LG significantly outperformed competitors by also ranking well above the industry average in overall satisfaction. Highest LG rankings for performance features included operation, features, physical design and battery function.

“LG is committed to working with our customers to find new and innovative ways to better serve their needs,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, corporate vice president of marketing and innovation for LG Mobile Phones. “To be recognized by J.D Power and Associates for a fourth consecutive time is truly a great honor and we look forward to building even stronger relationships with our consumers in the future.”

The J.D. Power and Associates 2010 U.S. Wireless Traditional Mobile Phone StudySM – Volume 2 recognizes one manufacturer, on a biannual basis, for their performance in customer satisfaction. The award is a result of findings based on a survey of U.S. consumers, according to J.D. Power and Associates. J.D. Power and Associates is a global marketing information company that represents the voice of the customer.

For more information, please visit the following URL.

http://www.jdpower.com/Electronics/ratings/traditional-mobile-phone-ratings-(volume-2)/

