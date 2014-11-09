SEOUL, Nov. 10, 2014 — KizON, a wearable device designed for children from LG Electronics (LG), has been certified for meeting specific environmental guidelines by TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) Environment, two of the world’s leading certification organizations. KizON, currently only available in South Korea, begins its overseas rollout this week in Poland, to be followed by other European markets.

KizON is the first wearable device to receive the Green Product Mark from Europe’s leading testing, inspection, and certification body, TÜV Rheinland. UL Environment awarded KizON its ECOLOGO® Platinum certification, the highest offered by the 120-year-old American organization. To receive these certifications, KizON was subjected to a rigorous process to assess its performance in a number of parameters including, avoidance of hazardous chemicals and toxic components, recyclability and energy efficiency.

“KizON was developed in response to customers’ opinions that technology should be used to improve the lives of all consumers and it occurred to us that children had the most to gain because they’re the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With KizON meeting the highest standards of child-friendly products, parents and guardians can find comfort in knowing that their children’s first exposure to wearable technology is a safe one.”

KizON is a wearable designed exclusively for pre-school and primary school children that gives parents a simple and convenient way to keep track of their youngsters’ whereabouts using something they already have in their pockets — their smartphones. KizON offers parents ease of mind by not only delivering real-time information of a wearer’s location but also giving children the ability to communicate directly with them via the One Step Direct Call button. What’s more, KizON also includes Location Reminder, which allows parents to pre-set the device to provide location alerts at specific times throughout the day. Battery life is rated at 36 hours and when the power level drops to 20 percent, a voice notification alert and text message is activated to inform the wearer and parent to recharge the device.

A wide range of accessories featuring popular animation characters will be available for KizON, which is available in two attractive colors: blue and pink. Additional details including price and availability will be announced locally in additional markets at the time of launch.

Key Specifications:

￭ Network: 2G GSM (900MHz /1800MHz)

￭ Location Technology: A-GPS, WPS (Wi-Fi Positioning System)

￭ Memory: 64MB RAM / 128MB ROM

￭ Battery: 400mAh

￭ Size: 34.7 x 55.2 x 13.9mm

￭ Weight: 42.87g

￭ Colors: Blue, Pink

