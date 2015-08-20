LATEST ANDROID WEAR UPDATE BRINGS WI-FI CONNECTIVITY TO LG G WATCH R

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2015 — With the latest Android Wear update, LG’s first round wearable device, G Watch R, will become Wi-Fi capable, allowing wearers to receive notifications and other information on their wrists even without a Bluetooth connection.

Over the next several days, LG’s G Watch, G Watch R and Watch Urbane devices will all become more versatile once the Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update is rolled out around the world. As the only company to have introduced three separate Android Wear devices, LG is fully committed to Android’s wearable ecosystem.

In addition to G Watch R’s Wi-Fi capabilities, all three LG devices will now support interactive watch faces which owners can download from Google Play. Interactive watch faces allow users to tap on specific areas of the watch display in order to see additional related information.

The latest update will also allow LG’s Android Wear devices to support useful apps that perform specific functions, such as displaying a four-day weather forecast or performing translations in numerous foreign languages right on the watch itself. As there’s no need to pull out and turn on a phone, Android Wear apps deliver convenience and save time for active and busy users.

For further details about the upgrade and its key features, please visit Google’s official Android Wear blog at http://officialandroid.blogspot.com.

