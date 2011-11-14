LG ADDS ADVANCED FEATURES TO OPTIMUS 3D WITH ENHANCED GINGERBREAD UPGRADE

SEOUL, Nov. 15, 2011 -– The enhanced Android 2.3 Gingerbread upgrade developed for LG Optimus 3D will include new and improved features such as enhanced network speed, better 3D experience and improved multimedia functions.

LG’s customized Gingerbread upgrade for Optimus 3D will not only include improvements from Google such as enhanced power management, advanced copy/paste and user interface (UI) improvements, but also enhancements from LG, such as:

Enhanced HSPA+ Speed via Faster Packet Data Services — Internet browsing and real-time streaming have become smoother and more seamless with up to 21Mbps HSDPA;

Enriched 3D Experience with 3D Video Editor and Full-screen UI Preview — With 3D Video Editor, users will be able to easily create and edit 2D as well as 3D movies on their Optimus 3D. The preview screen has become wider with a transparent UI, enabling users to capture better quality 3D content;

Improved Multimedia with 2D Video Stabilization and Faster Gallery Activation — Optimus 3D owners will now be able to record high quality video in 2D mode with the video stabilization feature, previously only available in 3D mode. Gallery loading time has also been reduced.

“These enhanced features included in our customized Android 2.3 upgrade will allow users to further integrate 3D into their everyday lives, as we make the technology more accessible and enjoyable on smartphones,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We believe that 3D is here to stay and glasses-free 3D on portable devices is to experience the future.”

The upgrade will also include additional features such as improved video recording and longer MP3 playback time. The upgrade will be available starting in Europe from the Open model in the week of November 21, followed by other markets until the end of the year.

