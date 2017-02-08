LG AND GOOGLE PARTNER TO DEVELOP FIRST ANDROID WEAR 2.0 WATCHES

SEOUL, Feb. 9, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) and Google will officially unveil the world’s first smartwatches to come preloaded with the Android Wear 2.0™ operating system. LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style begin their global rollout in the United States starting February 10th and will be followed by key markets in Europe and Asia via the Google Store and select retail stores later this month.

The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style, powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 processor for next-gen wearables, are the first watches running Android Wear 2.0, Google’s newest wearable OS. Both watches have the Google Assistant built-in, and the LG Watch Sport supports Android Pay™ with NFC technology. In addition, these two smart devices provide an improved user interface, enhanced messaging and advanced fitness features with Google Fit.

First Watches Running Android Wear 2.0

Android Wear 2.0 brings the Google Assistant 1 to the wrist. Users can reply to a message, set a reminder, or ask for directions by holding the power button or saying “Ok Google”. With Google Fit, users can reach their fitness goals through activities tracking, strength training and coaching. User can also download their favorite apps directly from the on-watch Google Play Store.

The LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style feature circular displays with a rotating side button for easy and convenient navigation. Users can turn the button with a finger to read messages or scroll through the app menu and notification. Customizable watch faces allow up to eight complications so users can see important information at glance. Android Wear 2.0 improves the messaging experience on the watch. Users can now handwrite or swipe on a keyboard to respond, or choose a response generated by Smart Reply, powered by Google’s machine learning technology.

LG Watch Sport: Truly Standalone to Empower

The LG Watch Sport is a truly standalone, full-featured intelligent watch designed for users who enjoy dynamic, athletic lifestyles. The new LG Watch Sport is the first Android Wear smartwatch using Snapdragon Wear 2100 to feature 4G LTE connectivity and a range of independent features that makes it virtually phone-free. It can run apps without a phone and features built-in GPS, a useful feature for runners and athletes. And with support for Android Pay2, users can make payments by simply tapping their wrist to the reader.

The device offers a bright 1.38-inch full circle P-OLED display and features a body constructed of 316L grade stainless steel, Gorilla Glass 3 and a durable thermoplastic polyurethane band with a dust and water resistance rating of IP68. The LG Watch Sport features a photoplethsmogram (PPG) sensor to accurately track the wearer’s heart rate during both rest and exercise.

LG Watch Style: Small, Slim, and Stylish

The LG Watch Style is a small, slim, and stylish accessory designed for urbanites who seek chic looks with the practicality of a smartwatch. The new LG Watch Style offers all the conveniences in an attractive design and three striking colors: silver, titanium and rose gold. Its interchangeable snap-and-swap bands permit users to customize the watch to suit their mood or wardrobe. And its 10.79mm thick case is slim enough to fit under any sleeve and its IP67 rating gives wearers the peace of mind even in the rain.

“LG and our partners at Google managed to include a tremendous number of innovative technologies into the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “This dynamic duo of devices offers cutting-edge functions in terms of personalization and empowerment, freedom and convenience to meet diverse consumer tastes.”

“Android Wear 2.0 focuses on making smartwatch experiences better and faster – including watch faces that bring glanceable data, fast and fluid messaging, and a new fitness experience that helps you track workouts and stay motivated with music,” said David Singleton, vice president of Android Engineering, Google. “We have enjoyed working closely with LG Electronics to craft a deeply integrated hardware and software experience taking full advantage of the new features of Android Wear 2.0 with these new flagship watches.”

Both the LG Watch Sport and the LG Watch Style will be on display at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Spain from February 27 to March 2.

Price and additional purchase details will be announced locally at the time of availability.

LG Watch Sport Key Specifications:3

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100 featuring 4G LTE

Operating System: Android Wear™ 2.0

Display: 1.38-inch P-OLED Display (480 x 480 / 348ppi)

Size: 45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2mm 4

Memory: 4GB eMMC / 768MB LPDDR3

Battery: 430mAh

Network: LTE / 3G /Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 LE / NFC

Sensors: 6-Axis (Accelerometer / Gyro) / Barometer / PPG / GPS / Ambient Light Sensor

Color: Titanium / Dark Blue

Other: Dust and Water Resistance (IP68) / Speaker / Microphone / Wireless Charging

LG Watch Style Key Specifications:3

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Wear 2100

Operating System: Android Wear™ 2.0

Display: 1.2-inch P-OLED Display (360 x 360 / 299ppi)

Size: 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79mm

Memory: 4GB eMMC / 512MB LPDDR3

Battery: 240mAh

Network: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n / Bluetooth 4.2 LE

Sensors: 6-Axis (Accelerometer / Gyro) / Ambient Light Sensor

Color: Silver / Titanium / Rose Gold

Other: Dust and Water Resistance (IP67) / Microphone / Wireless Charging

1 The Google Assistant currently supports U.S. English and German only.

2 Android Pay is currently only available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

3 Specifications/Features may vary depending on the particular market

4 Measured from screen to rear cover, excluding PPG.

