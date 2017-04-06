LG AND TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA TAKE TOP AWARD AT MILANO DESIGN WEEK 2017

MILAN, Apr. 7, 2017 — LG and world-renowned designer Tokujin Yoshioka took the top prize at Milano Design Award 2017 for the collaborative art installation, TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA x LG: S.F_Senses of the Future. The large-scale light installation was praised by Milan Design Week’s judging panel for its “ability to synthesize the conceptual, technological, narrative and emotional aspects in one single project.” The installation is on exhibit until 9 April at Superstudio Più in Milan.

TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA x LG: S.F_Senses of the Future combines LG’s cutting-edge technology with Tokujin Yoshioka’s groundbreaking experimental designs to illustrate humanity’s relationship with the natural world and to illuminate LG’s human-centric design philosophy. The exhibition consists of two parts, S.F chairs alongside Wall of the Sun, and artfully taps into the innovative properties of LG’s OLED display and lighting technologies.

“This is a tremendous honor for us as we are immensely proud of the exhibit we designed for Milano Design Week this year,” said Tokujin Yoshioka. “The collaboration with LG and their unique technology was a special experience for me and this recognition make the effort that much more rewarding.”

“As the center of the design world, hundreds of thousands of design enthusiasts visit Milan every year looking for upcoming trends and we are extremely proud to be a part of that narrative,” said Noh Chang-ho, head of corporate design at LG Electronics. “To receive this honor in the design capital of the world is humbling and truly rewarding.”

More information on TOKUJIN YOSHIOKA x LG: S.F_Senses of the Future can be found at www.LGnewsroom.com/SF.

