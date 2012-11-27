LG ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP AT HOME APPLIANCE COMPANY

SEOUL, Nov. 28, 2012 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that the head of its Home Appliance Company, Executive Vice President Moon-bum Shin, has been promoted to President and will take over responsibilities for LG’s critically important China operations effective December 1. LG also promoted Executive Vice President Seong-jin Jo, head of its washing machine division, to replace President Shin at the Home Appliance Company.

The Home Appliance Company, which has been performing extremely well in light of the global economic downturn, is a key business for LG in emerging markets. Shin (58), previously held the position of Managing Director of LG India, where he made LG one of the most respected brands not only in the country, but in the region. Earlier, Shin served as head of the Home Appliance Overseas Business Division and was an executive in LG’s Air Conditioner and Compressor Division. Shin graduated from Aju University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and joined LG Electronics in 1986.

Jo (56) has held the position of head of the Home Appliance Company’s Washing Machine Division since 2005. He played an important role in developing many of the innovations currently found in LG’s washing machines, including steam wash and the Direct Drive motor. Jo was a recipient of the Bronze Tower Order of Industrial Service Merit from the Korean Government in 2007 in recognition of his contributions to Korean technology and its impact on the national economy.

