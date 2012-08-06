Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ANNOUNCES QUICKMEMO™ FEATURE FOR OPTIMUS L-SERIES SMARTPHONES

Corporate 07/08/2012

New Feature Makes Instantly Capturing the Screen
and Jotting Personalized Handwritten Notes

SEOUL, Aug. 7, 2012 — LG Mobile Communications today announced the availability of its highly sought-after QuickMemo™ feature for its entire line of Optimus L-Series smartphones through a maintenance release upgrade. Currently, the upgrade is being offered in certain regions but will be available globally by the end of 3rd quarter.

 

LG’s QuickMemo™ feature allows for instant screen capture of any type of content such as web pages, graphical images, photos and videos. Users can write, draw, or jot a memo directly on the captured screen with their finger. QuickMemo™ notes can then be shared with others via text, chat, or email. Once users download the upgrade, they will be able to invoke QuickMemo™ by pressing the volume keys or via the notification bar.

 

“The QuickMemo™ is one of the representing features for LG’s UX(user experience) to enhance the quality of communication by sharing ideas with more personalization.” said Paul Bae, Vice President of marketing center of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

 

A global TV commercial with the theme of ‘Connect to What’s Real’ will accompany the roll-out of QuickMemo™ on Optimus L-Series smartphones. The QuickMemo™ upgrade will be available for download through LG Mobile’s homepage or by visiting a service center in markets where Optimus L-Series are sold.

 

The Optimus L-Series of smartphones includes the Optimus L7, L5, and L3 which offer timeless style without sacrificing any features or functionality in black or white body. LG will also introduce stylish pink color edition of the series.

 

# # #

