LG ELECTRONICS HONORED WITH 10 CES 2013 INNOVATIONS AWARDS FOR SMART TECHNOLOGIES

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2012 –- Heralded for its heritage as an innovation and design leader, LG Electronics earned 10 prestigious 2013 International CES® Innovations Awards, including the “Best of Innovations” honor in the Video Display category for its new 84-inch class Ultra-High-Definition TV with four times the resolution of today’s LED HDTVs*.

LG home entertainment products, mobile phones and home appliances were recognized with awards in six highly-competitive categories: Video Displays, Portable Media Players and Accessories, Integrated Home Systems and Multi-Room Audio/Video, Home Theater Speakers, Home Appliances and Wireless Handsets.

“Technology innovation and design are the foundation of our company, and we are honored that CEA has awarded LG the ‘Best of Innovations’ award for the fifth year in a row, recognizing our ongoing commitment to bringing the best user experience to market each year,” said Wayne Park, president and CEO, LG Electronics USA. “This year’s host of honored products, from energy-efficient home appliances to quad-core smartphones and stylish smart electronics, represent a diverse portfolio of products that are designed to improve consumers’ lives.”

Honored as the industry’s best video display, the LG Ultra-High-Definition 84-inch class (84.04 inch diagonal) LED TV has a native screen resolution of 3840 x 2160 to match its impressive size. The LG Ultra HD CINEMA 3D Smart TV (model 84LM9600) quadruples the level of detail from full 1080p HD resolution to a massive 8 million pixels. Even before so-called “4K” content is available, LG’s powerful up-conversion engine, the proprietary “LG Resolution Upscaler Plus,” delivers higher detail from current HD/SD external sources.

In the Wireless Handset category, LG Electronics was honored for the slim and stylish LG Optimus G for AT&T, the acclaimed superphone that has been carefully designed from the ground-up to deliver incredible processing power and stunning visuals on a True HD IPS Plus display. This smartphone is equipped with the latest technology and features, including Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon™ S4 Pro quad-core processor, 4G LTE, and QSlide, LG’s newest multi-tasking feature, allowing consumer to double their productivity — or fun — by simultaneously seeing two functions at once via transparent layers. Optimus G is a high-quality multitasking device that is ideal for playing graphic-intensive games and watching HD movies.

In addition to the host of home electronics and mobile products honored for CES Innovation Awards, LG was recognized in the Home Appliance category for its high-efficiency appliances. These awarded appliances include Smart ThinQ™ technology, which takes advantage of the appliances’ Internet connectivity to help consumers save time and money.

The CES Innovations Awards are selected annually by a panel of prominent industry designers, engineers and journalists who judge product entries on criteria including user value, aesthetics, innovative design, quality and contributions to quality of life. Sponsored by the Consumer Electronics Association and endorsed by the Industrial Designers Society of America, the CES Innovations Awards highlight product advancements in technology design and engineering.

Since 2004, LG has been honored with more than 130 CES Innovations Awards.

*No “Ultra-high-definition” or “4K” video content is currently available. No broadcast standard currently exists for “4K” or “ultra-high-definition” television, and the 84LM9600 may or may not be compatible with such standards if and when developed.

**Internet connection and certain subscriptions required and sold separately. Content and services vary by product and are subject to change without notice.