LG Electronics Releases Preliminary Earnings for Second-Quarter 2026

News Summary

LG Electronics recorded second-quarter 2026 consolidated revenue of KRW 23.83 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.58 trillion.

Both revenue and operating profit reached the highest second-quarter levels in the company’s history, supported by premium leadership in core businesses, continued growth in the webOS platform, subscription businesses, and the expansion of B2B sectors including vehicle solutions.

Operating profit significantly exceeded market expectations, driven by continued growth in high-margin businesses, improved cost competitiveness and stronger profitability across the business portfolio.

First-half operating profit surpassed LG’s total operating profit for all of 2025.

LG will continue to strengthen its core business competitiveness while pursuing sustainable growth.

SEOUL, July 7, 2026 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2026, reporting a consolidated revenue of KRW 23.83 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.58 trillion.

Both revenue and operating profit reached the highest second-quarter levels in the company’s history. For the first half of 2026, LG recorded consolidated revenue of KRW 47.56 trillion and operating profit of KRW 3.25 trillion, both representing the highest first-half results in the company’s history. First-half operating profit also exceeded LG’s total operating profit for all of 2025.

Second-quarter revenue increased as the company's core businesses, including home appliances and TVs, expanded sales on the strength of their premium market positions. Seasonal demand contributed to strong air conditioner global sales, while continued growth in the vehicle solutions business further supported overall performance despite continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Operating profit significantly exceeded market expectations, more than doubling year-on-year. Growth in revenue, together with the continued expansion of high-margin businesses—including the webOS platform, subscription and online sales—helped improve the company's earnings structure. The improvement also reflected company-wide efforts to enhance cost efficiency and proactive management in response to an uncertain business environment.

LG also recognized a one-time gain related to confirmed U.S. tariff refunds on duties previously paid for exports to the United States. Excluding this non-recurring benefit, second-quarter operating profit still recorded significant year-on-year growth.

Home Appliance Business

LG’s home appliance business will continue to strengthen its leadership through a dual-track strategy by targeting both premium and volume segments. LG is also expanding its B2B business, including commercial laundry solutions and built-in appliances. LG’s component solutions business will further accelerate growth by expanding its portfolio of key sectors, including compressors and motors, to robot actuators.

Media and Entertainment Business

LG’s media and entertainment business continued to improve its year-on-year performance, driven by new premium TV products including LG OLED evo and Micro RGB TVs. The company is further strengthening the structural fundamentals through continued efforts to improve cost competitiveness, maintain sound inventory management and enhance the efficiency of competitive spending.

Vehicle Solutions Business

LG’s vehicle solutions business continued its stable growth on a solid order backlog and strategic partnerships with global automakers. The business secured both revenue growth and profitability by actively responding to increasing demand for premium infotainment systems, further strengthening its position as a key B2B growth engine. LG will continue to enhance its cost structure across its business and sustain profitable growth in the second half of the year.

Eco Solutions Business

LG’s HVAC business saw sales growth driven by strong demand in overseas markets, including Europe, amid record-breaking heat waves. LG is actively addressing growing demand for heat pumps and unitary HVAC solutions while continuing to invest in AI data center cooling to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

These figures are tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS and are provided for investor reference prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results, including net profit. Details regarding each Company will be announced officially later this month.

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