LG ELECTRONICS REVEALS SMART DEVICES, INNOVATIONS FOR 2011

CTO Ahn Highlights Smart TVs, Smart Phones and Smart Appliances

at LG Press Conference Keynote

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –– From Smart TVs to Smart Appliances to Smart Phones, LG Electronics today unveiled its smart technologies and devices, innovations designed to en-hance consumers’ lives, at its global press conference at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show.

“For LG, 2011 is going to be all about smart products, including smart TVs, smart phones, and smart appliances,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, President and Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics, during his keynote speech. “It’s no longer enough just to offer static services – consumers today want to connect and enjoy a constantly updated range of content and applications. We understand this, and that’s why 2011’s going to be a big year for LG.”

One of LG’s biggest smart product introductions at this year’s CES is LG Smart TV, which offers premium TV technology and Internet connectivity while being extremely easy to use*. Demonstrating the “Point, Click, Control, Simply Smarter” capabilities of LG’s Smart TVs, LG’s Home Dashboard and Magic Motion Remote Control make using the Smart TV and accessing its wealth of content intuitive and simple.

With the addition of Media Link to LG’s existing USB and DLNA functions, Smart Share gives LG Smart TV users the freedom to access content from their PC by transferring it di-rectly onto their TV. In addition to enabling viewers to easily watch all their stored content on the big screen, Media Link also provides simultaneous information on what they are watching, including synopses, actor profiles and viewer ratings.

Also unveiled at the press conference was LG’s Smart TV Upgrader (ST600) which offers consumers a full range of Smart TV functions on regular TVs via an HDMI link*.

LG also introduced the LW6500, a new LG CINEMA 3D™ TV that takes 3D images to new heights of brightness and clarity by using 3D technology similar to movie theaters**. With LG’s proprietary Film-type Patterned Retarder (FPR) panel, the TV delivers a first class, virtually blur-free and flicker-free 3D picture and a wide viewing angle. The LW6500 also comes with more comfortable and affordable 3D glasses which have no electrical parts, meaning they never need to be recharged.

Beyond TVs, LG is also highlighting 3D Blu-ray home theater systems, 3D Blu-ray Disc™ players, 3D monitors, 3D laptops, and 3D projectors that provide a superior 3D entertain-ment experience for virtually every occasion and every setting.

On the mobile front, Dr. Ahn introduced LG’s latest smartphones including LG Optimus 2X, a smartphone with a dual core processor and full HD screen and LG Optimus Black. Featuring an amazingly bright 700nit the Optimus Black weighs just 109g, and is only 9.2mm-thick.

LG also showcased its Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology, a glasses-free 3D display for mobiles devices, and a smartphone that supports the United States’ version of mobile DTV (LG MS960).

Continuing with the smart theme, Dr. Ahn introduced LG’s complete range of smart appli-ances using its groundbreaking new THINQ™ technology. LG’s THINQ™ allows users to adapt their home appliances to their personal preference and control and monitor them via their smartphones or tablet PCs. LG’s washing machine can automatically select the most cost-effective time to do the laundry and can also send detailed diagnoses of technical prob-lems direct to a service center*, doing away with the need for service calls or in-home visits.

THINQ™ enables LG’s smart ovens to download a wide range of up-to-date recipes while the smart refrigerator makes it easy to keep track of what’s in the fridge, where it is and when it expires. What’s more, LG’s HOM-BOT robotic vacuum cleaner can not only tidy up the house, it can even keep watch over it while the owners are away.

Already heavily involved in major smart grid projects around the world, LG is making this demand-response technology a major focus of its energy solutions strategy for 2011 and be-yond. Some of LG’s smart grid initiatives include the Southern California Edison (SCE) Pi-lot Project, the first residential energy storage system verification project in the United States; the Smart Watts Pilot Project in Germany, the first real-time energy pricing project in the EU; and the Jeju Pilot Project in Korea.