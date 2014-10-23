Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG G WATCH R, NEW BENCHMARK FOR WEARABLES, BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

Corporate 24/10/2014

Newest Android Wearable Delivers Smart Capabilities

in Classic Watch Form Factor

LG G WATCH R, NEW BENCHMARK FOR WEARABLES, BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

SEOUL, Oct. 24, 2014 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that its newest Android wearable, LG G Watch R, will be available for purchase at retail sites throughout Europe including countries such as France, Italy, Spain and the UK in the beginning of November, followed by key markets in North America, Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) soon after. Customers in select markets will also be able to purchase G Watch R on Google Play in the weeks ahead.

 

The LG G Watch R made its world debut at IFA 2014 to much interest and with its stylish looks and smooth, speedy performance, became one of the show’s most mentioned new products. The world’s first watch-style wearable to feature a fully circular Plastic OLED (P-OLED) display, the G Watch R was inspired by classical and premium timepieces. The 1.3-inch circular P-OLED display takes advantage of every pixel, producing images with stunning color and accurate viewing at all angles even under bright sunlight.

 

Designed and built to last, the LG G Watch R features a classic design encased in durable stainless steel and aluminum powered by a 410mAh battery. Like the original LG G Watch, the G Watch R delivers optimal performance through its powerful but efficient 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400 processor with 4GB of storage and 512MB of RAM. With an Ingress Protection rating of IP67, the device is completely protected from dust and water resistant for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of one meter. The G Watch R, designed with personalization in mind, is compatible with any 22mm wide watch strap.

 

The LG G Watch R offers six new pre-loaded watch faces and improved power savings in ambient mode. The update to Android WearTM OS will add even more features and functionality to G Watch R such as offline music playback. Updates will be performed seamlessly through the smartphone with the owner’s permission.

 

“While the original G Watch was designed to be a no-nonsense, pure Android Wear device, the G Watch R was developed with a more aesthetic eye,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The G Watch R represents LG’s commitment to meld form and functionality together in perfect harmony and to create a device that not only looks great but more importantly, offers technology that makes life more convenient.”

 

Prices and additional purchase details will be announced locally at time of availability. For more product images and videos, please visit www.lg.com/global/gwatch/r.

 

Key Specifications:

 

￭ Chipset: 1.2GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400

 

￭ Display: 1.3-inch P-OLED Display (320 x 320)

 

￭ Memory: 4GB eMMC / 512MB RAM

 

 Battery: 410mAh

 

￭ Operating System: Android Wear™

 

(compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 and above)

 

 Sensors: 9-Axis (Gyro / Accelerometer / Compass)

 

Barometer

 

PPG (Heart Rate Monitor)

 

 Color: Black

 

 Other: Dust and Water Resistant (IP67)

 

# # #

#2014
Back to list

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More