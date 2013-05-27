Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG INTRODUCES NEW NEXUS 4 WHITE

Corporate 28/05/2013

Same Popular Smartphone, Different Color

SEOUL, May 28, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of Nexus 4 White, the newest edition of the popular smartphone developed in collaboration with Google. Nexus 4 White features the same stellar Android™ experience as the original Nexus 4, combining LG’s sophisticated hardware design and popular Google Services such as Google Now and Photosphere for an outstanding overall user experience.

 

“Nexus 4 set the standard for Android 4.2 Jelly Bean smartphones,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “Nexus 4 White delivers the same Google experience to consumers in a stylish and attractive color option.”

 

Nexus 4 White comes with the superb 4.7-inch 1280-by-768 True HD IPS Plus display (320ppi) supported by Zerogap Touch technology. At its heart is the high performing Qualcomm Snapdragon™ S4 Pro processor and 2GB of RAM.

 

Starting in Hong Kong on May 29, Nexus 4 White will roll out globally in select markets in Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East over the next several weeks.

 

