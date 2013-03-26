LG INTRODUCES SPOTIFY TO SMART MEDIA DEVICES

SEOUL, Mar. 27, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that Spotify will be available on its 2013 range of smart media products, including premium Blu-ray Home Cinema Systems and Blu-ray players. Available on a selection of LG’s latest internet connected devices from next month, the Spotify application will provide users with access to over 20 million songs via the brand’s user-friendly smart platform.

The new Spotify application will allow premium account users to discover new music by browsing the huge song library, or by listening to Spotify Radio on their LG Smart audio or video device. Favorite tracks and playlists can be shared via Facebook and Twitter so that everyone can discover new music. New customers to the service can also enjoy the benefits of a one-month free trial, before signing up to the $9.99 monthly subscription.

This exciting service will be available on a selection of LG’s devices, including its high-quality BH9530TW, an industry leading 9.1 channel system that offers the most immersive home cinema experience yet. With 1460W of power and nine speakers, the BH9530TW delivers breathtaking 3D sound that will fully submerge audiences in their favorite movies or music from every angle.

LG continues to lead innovation in audio visual entertainment, with the new Spotify application joining the company’s already impressive smart offerings – a one-stop shop for premium content, social media and gaming. LG’s smart platform brings together the best of catch-up TV from the likes of BBC iPlayer, instant access to movies on demand via Netflix and LOVEFiLM, along with social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“LG’s smart platform provides unparalleled choice for consumers and the addition of Spotify demonstrates LG’s continued commitment to growing the brand’s smart offering for consumers,” said Richard Choi, head of LG’s Smart Business Group. “We are confident that LG smart media owners will enjoy these latest services, as well as the fantastic updates we have planned for the rest of the year.”

“It’s our mission to make all the world’s music available instantly to everyone, everywhere, so we’re delighted to partner with LG to make our music service available on their smart media devices,” said Kate Opekar, Director of Hardware Business Development at Spotify. “Spotify wants to be at the heart of the home entertainment experience, so it’s a natural fit to make our music service available on Blu-ray players and home cinema systems.”

LG’s 2013 audio and visual lineup features outstanding sound and picture quality. Spotify will be available starting in April on LG Smart Media devices in the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

# # #