LG NAMED AMONG THE MOST SUSTAINABLE CORPORATIONS FOR THE THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SEOUL, Jan. 22, 2016 ― LG Electronics (LG) was named one of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World by Corporate Knights for the third consecutive year and was also awarded the Gold Class distinction in RobecoSAM’s 2016 Sustainability Yearbook at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. LG ranked 44th in the most recent edition, up seven places compared to the previous year.

Corporate Knights employs a comprehensive measurement system to gauge sustainability based on a corporation’s environmental and societal outcomes, as well as financial performance. The firm examined approximately 4,000 top corporations from around the world in order to compile its definitive list of the 100 most sustainable companies. Each company was analyzed across 12 key performance indicators such as R&D-based innovation, capital asset management, sustainable energy utilization, greenhouse gas emissions, and ability to offer stable employment to existing hires while also successfully integrating new employees. Despite challenging global business conditions, LG has increased its R&D investment every year with a large portion of this investment going toward the creation of new markets as well as finding and nurturing talent.

As one of the top-scoring companies in its industry, LG Electronics also qualified for inclusion in RobecoSAM’s 2016 Sustainability Yearbook in which LG received the Industry Leader, Gold Class distinction for its sustainability performance. Every year since 2004, the Sustainability Yearbook has listed the world’s most sustainable companies in each industry as determined by their score in RobecoSAM’s annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). As in previous years, The Sustainability Yearbook provides thought-provoking snapshots of the main trends, challenges and opportunities that connect corporate sustainability initiatives with pro-sustainablity investing.

LG has also been recognized for its dedication to preserving the environment, carrying out activities that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as water usage. In March 2014, LG was the first electronics corporation in the world to have its eco-friendliness confirmed through a Certified Emission Reduction (CER) certificate from the United Nations. LG has closely examined the labor, ethics, environmental, safety and health practices at its worldwide production sites as well as those of its many business partners, ensuring that all meet the EICC (Electronic Industry Citizenship Coalition) code of conduct.

“Over the coming year we will continue to create innovative products that enhance the quality of life for our customers while also actively engaging in socially responsible business practices. These are the core tenants of LG’s corporate identity, and we believe that this philosophy will enhance the company’s impact on the market ecosystem as a whole,” said Lee Choong-hak, executive vice president of LG Electronics.

# # #