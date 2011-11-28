LG NITRO HD DELIVERS FIRST TRUE HIGH-DEFINITION EXPERIENCE FOR AT&T CUSTOMERS

DALLAS AND SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2011 —

Key Facts

• LG Nitro™ HD, the first smartphone in the AT&T* portfolio with a true high definition screen becomes the third 4G LTE smartphone for AT&T customers.

• Available in AT&T stores and online Dec. 4 for $249.99 with a two-year commitment.

• Dual-core 1.5 GHz processor and access to AT&T’s 4G LTE makes Nitro HD the ultimate highperformance

superphone.

• AT&T 4G LTE recently expanded to 15 markets. AT&T plans to reach 70 million Americans with 4G LTE by year-end 2011.

LG Nitro HD

The LG Nitro™ HD, featuring a 4.5-inch True HD AH-IPS display, will be available exclusively to AT&T customers beginning Dec. 4 in company owned stores and online. Setting a new standard for a mobile device, LG Nitro HD comes equipped with a stunning true high-definition touchscreen display, a dualcore 1.5 GHz processor and access to AT&T’s 4G LTE where available, making it the ultimate highperformance superphone. Not only is LG Nitro HD powerful and incredibly fast, it also features multitasking abilities and offers the latest evolution in mobile device display technology for higher image resolutions and text readability.

Taking advantage of LG’s new proprietary True HD technology, LG Nitro HD’s 4.5-inch AH-IPS (Advanced High-Performance In-Plane Switching) display supports resolutions up to 1280 X 720 pixels and offers unrivaled color accuracy, brightness, battery efficiency and performance. LG Nitro HD’s 500 nit display luminance allows for clear viewing in direct sunlight and RGB stripe pixels deliver incredibly accurate true-to-life color rendering.

LG Nitro HD offers incredibly quick speed, power and efficiency in a slim design (5.27″ X 2.67″ X 0.41″) making it easy to view, create and share in HD. LG Nitro HD multitasks seamlessly and with AT&T 4G LTE and HSPA+ where available, it easily browses even the most content-heavy websites and runs HD games with ease, including HD gaming from the Gameloft HD game store and Zynga Poker HD.

An 8-megapixel HD camera and 20 GB of total memory (4 GB on-board plus 16 GB via In-box microSD) allows users to capture and view crystal-clear True HD images and video. Wi-Fi Direct™ technology and DLNA® features offer wireless HD content streaming options, making it easier and faster than ever to share HD content with the people and networks that matter the most.

AT&T is the only U.S. carrier providing 4G using both HSPA+ and LTE technologies. HSPA+, when combined with enhanced backhaul, provides customers with compatible devices 4G speeds, meaning customers get a faster and more consistent 4G experience, even when outside of an AT&T 4G LTE area.

Pricing and Availability

Be one of the first to experience the phenomenon of LG Nitro HD on Dec. 4, available exclusively in AT&T company owned stores and online for just $249.99 after a two-year contract.

Quotes

“With the LG Nitro HD as one of our last smartphones to arrive in 2011, we’re closing out the year with a bang,” said Jeff Bradley, senior vice president, Devices, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets. “We’ve seen others get close to a true HD experience on Android superphones this year, but Nitro HD is the one that does it right.”

“LG continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on mobile devices today,” said Tim O’Brien, vice president of marketing for LG Mobile. “LG Nitro HD will be the first smartphone available for AT&T to feature True HD AH-IPS capabilities, and the advantages of a crystal clear display are immediately evident after seeing the device firsthand. In addition to sporting the clearest and crispest display on the market, LG Nitro HD will be one of the fastest and most powerful smartphones available.”

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

Limited 4G LTE availability in select markets. 4G speeds delivered by LTE or HSPA+ with enhanced backhaul, where available. Deployment ongoing. Compatible device and data plan required. LTE is a trademark of ETSI. Learn more at att.com/network.

Limited-time offer]. LG Nitro HD with new 2-yr wireless agrmt of $39.99 or higher and min $15/mo data plan is $249.99. Wireless Service: Subject to Wireless Customer Agrmt. Coverage and svcs not avail everywhere. Credit approval req’d. Activ. Fee up to $36/line. Geographic, usage, and other terms, conditions and restrictions apply, and may result in svc termination. See store or visit att.com for complete details and coverage maps. Data: Min $15/mo, 200MB, data plan required. If you exceed your initial 200MB allowance, you will automatically be charged an overage of $15 for each additional 200MB provided. All data allowances and overages must be used in the billing period provided or they will be forfeited –- details att.com/dataplans. Regulatory Cost Recovery Charge up to $1.25/mo. is chrg’d to help comply with gov’t obligations and chrgs; it is not a tax or gov’t req’d chrg. Early Termination Fee (ETF): After 30 days, ETF up to $325 based on device (details att.com/equipmentETF). Restocking fee up to $35. Taxes and other charges apply.

