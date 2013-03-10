LG OPTIMUS L5II BEGINS GLOBAL ROLLOUT

SEOUL, Mar. 11, 2013 ㅡ LG’s Optimus L SeriesII family of devices welcomed another member today with the launch of the Optimus L5II. The Dual SIM Optimus L5II will be initially available in Brazil followed by single and Dual SIM models in South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Africa.

The core design elements of the Optimus L5II includes Seamless Layout crafted to fit comfortably in the hand, sleek and balanced design with Laser Cut Contour, Radiant Rear Design made of premium materials and Smart LED Lighting around the home button with various colors to alert users. LG’s Smart LED Lighting alerts the user to missed calls and messages – among other notifications – with various colors. What’s more, LG’s premium user experience (UX) features get a boost from Android’s latest operating system, Jelly Bean 4.1.2, along with a polished user interface, vivid display and long-lasting battery.

New UX enhancements include Quick Button, which enables users to customize the Hotkey to launch various functions such as QuickMemo, camera, internet, music or any other app. Quick Button is a versatile feature that eliminates the need for tapping repetitively through menus. For example, the Quick Button can be programmed so that in camera preview mode, pressing the button captures the photo and activates QuickMemo at the same time so editing and sending images can be performed with less time and effort.

LG made user safety a top priority as part of its enhanced UX and equipped theOptimus L5II with Safety Care. Safety Care provides real-world assistance when it is needed the most, allowing the user to alert pre-selected recipients in urgent situations with three useful functions that include Emergency Call Forwarding, Phone Non-Usage and My Location Notice.

“The Optimus L5II will offer consumers another great option among devices in the premium 3G market,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We believe that the Optimus L5II will prove to be irresistible to people looking for a feature-rich smartphone that complements their unique and individual styles.”

The full design story of the L SeriesII with Chul-bae Lee, Vice President and Head of Mobile Communications Design Lab, is available for viewing at http://goo.gl/RvMcM .

Optimus L5II Key Specifications:



Operating System: Android Jelly Bean 4.1.2

Processor: 1 GHz Single Core

Display: 4.0-inch WVGA

Memory: 4 GB / 512 MB RAM

Camera: 5.0MP with LED Flash

Battery: 1,700mAh

Size: 117.5 x 62.2 x 9.2mm (Single SIM) / 118.4 x 62.2 x 9.2mm (Dual SIM)

Colors: Indigo Black, White, Pink, Titan

# # #