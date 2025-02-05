LG Recognized for Innovation With Its First Certified Automotive MCU

SEOUL, Feb. 5, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has developed a high-performance automotive Micro Controller Unit (MCU) that has garnered global recognition for its functionality, safety and reliability. Building on its previous success in creating exclusive chips for AI home appliances and smart TVs, LG is now accelerating its AI semiconductor design and development in the mobility sector.

Recently, LG obtained ISO 26262 certification from TÜV Rheinland, a renowned German testing and certification organization, for its automotive MCU. This certification, established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), is an international standard for functional safety in automotive applications. It rigorously verifies the safety and reliability of electrical and electronic systems in vehicles to prevent accidents caused by system failures. LG had previously received ISO 26262 certification for its automotive semiconductor development process, and the high-performance MCU developed under this process has also been recognized for its excellence in functional safety.

This MCU, LG’s first self-developed automotive semiconductor, is designed for infotainment applications, such as monitoring Audio, Video and Navigation (AVN) systems and providing stable control of in-vehicle communications. LG possesses foundational technologies in all areas of automotive semiconductor design, implementation and verification, and through the acquisition of this certification, the company has secured high reliability in functional safety.

To proactively respond to the mobility market’s transition toward software-defined vehicles (SDV), LG continues to strengthen its automotive semiconductor development capabilities. The company plans to advance its technology to meet the complex and sophisticated requirements of the future mobility sector.

“LG’s vehicle components and solutions, autonomous driving technology and content services are recognized in the global market,” said Jin-gyeong Kim, head of LG’s SoC R&D Center. “We plan to enhance our competitiveness in the future mobility sector by strengthening our automotive semiconductor development process and design capabilities.”

LG continues to achieve qualitative growth in its automotive components business, including infotainment, electric vehicle components and automotive lighting. The company is also expanding its automotive business into service areas with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Automotive Content Platform powered by webOS.

Previously, LG received certification from TÜV Rheinland for the development processes of “components for autonomous vehicles” and “vehicle media components,” such as ADAS, cameras, infotainment systems and vehicle displays.

# # #