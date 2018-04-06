LG RELEASES PRELIMINARY EARNINGS FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018

SEOUL, Apr. 6, 2018 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the first quarter of 2018.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2018 at KRW 15.1 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 1.1 trillion, marking the highest first quarter revenues and operating profit in the history of the company. Sales are expected to be 3.2 percent higher than the same quarter the previous year with operating profit being up 20.2 percent year-on-year.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division will be announced officially later this month.