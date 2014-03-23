LG SHINES IN DESIGN AT RED DOT AWARDS 2014

SEOUL, March24, 2014 — LG Electronics’ (LG) reputation for excellence in the field of design has been recognized with 33 Red Dot Awards, including two prestigious “Best of the Best” awards for its innovative G Flex and Smart 3D Blu-ray Home Cinema system. With more than 4,800 entries this year, the internationally respected Red Dot Awards are one of the three most important design awards in the industry, along with the iF Design Award and IDEA (International Design Excellence Award).

“This year’s Red Dot results confirm our commitment to design across all product categories,” said Dr. Scott Ahn, LG’s Chief Technology Officer. “We’re especially proud of our performance this year, surpassing last year’s performance of 27 awards which including a ‘Best of the Best’ for our Curved OLED TV.”

The LG G Flex, which had previously earned praise as a Gold Winner in the 2014 iF Design Awards, underlines LG’s industry-leading innovation credentials. As the ergonomic, vertically curved smartphone to match the contour of the human face, the revolutionary device offers an immersive viewing experience with its 6-inch display and design that fits more comfortably in the hand and pocket.

LG’s Smart 3D Blu-ray Home Cinema system (Model BH9540TW) offers 3D surround processing, 1460 watt 9.1 channel audio and impressive video capabilities. The beautiful black and silver unit complements all of today’s flat panel TVs and was designed to look impressive in most living rooms.

Other LG products recognized at the 2014 Red Dot Awards include an Honorable Mention for the LG Microwave Oven (Model LMHM2237ST), LG G2 smartphone, LG G Pad 8.3 tablet, 77-inch ULTRA HD CURVED OLED TV (Model 77EC9800), LG Door-in-Door™ refrigerators in a ‘black stainless steel’ design (Model V9500), washers, gas cook tops and Lifeband Touch fitness band.

