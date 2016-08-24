SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2016 — LG Electronics will launch its premium brand, LG SIGNATURE, to European customers via an art exhibition at IFA 2016 in Berlin. Titled The Art of Essence, the gallery on the grounds of Messe Berlin will represent LG SIGNATURE’s design philosophy and the products’ core essence of sophistication and class.

To introduce the LG SIGNATURE brand to Europe in a unique and artistic way, LG partnered with accomplished artists and architects who could help tell the LG SIGNATURE story in an interesting style. The art pieces as a backdrop for the products are the result of LG’s collaboration with London based collective, Jason Bruges Studio.

Jason Bruges Studio is internationally renowned for producing innovative installations, interventions and ground breaking works. Considered a pioneer of this hybrid in-between space, Jason Bruges Studio has created aesthetical and physical metaphors for the LG SIGNATURE products. Drawing on this experience, Jason Bruges Studio thoughtfully crafted a multisensory and dynamic experience that conveys each LG SIGNATURE product’s essence into lighting, movement and sound.

“LG SIGNATURE was conceived with the idea of bringing out each product’s essence so it is quite fitting that the European debut of this collection takes place in an artistic setting,” said Brian Na, global marketing officer at LG Electronics. “We’re very fortunate to have accomplished artist Jason Bruges’ creations in this unique space as a backdrop for launching our most premium brand in Europe”.

Bruges’ contributions to the exhibition establishes an artistic mood that serves to position LG SIGNATURE as a brand that appeals to the refined sensibilities of consumers who want the very best out of life. The LG SIGNATURE gallery will be located in a 1,375m2 area of the garden adjacent to LG’s booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin to be open to all IFA attendees.

“I was excited to work on this art project because I was inspired by the minimalism of the products and by the phenomena and basic essence by which they function,” said Bruges. “By reinterpreting each product using aspects of timeless aesthetics, it is my hope that we were able to capture the artistic qualities of each of these beautiful appliances.”

For more information on LG SIGNATURE gallery and LG’s newest premium brand, please visit https://youtu.be/_0YdVID7r14 and www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

