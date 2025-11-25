Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Strengthens Middle East Presence With Strategic Smart City Partnership in Dubai

Corporate 25/11/2025

Collaboration With Expo City Dubai Marks a Major Step in Company’s B2G Expansion

SEOUL, Nov. 25, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating its qualitative growth strategy in the Middle East by expanding its business-to-government (B2G) portfolio.

 

On November 19, LG signed a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai – a city borne out of the Dubai government-backed 2020 World Expo – to collaborate on the development of a next-generation smart city. The agreement was signed by William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics and Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai.

 

The partnership builds on discussions at the Korea–UAE Business Roundtable, where both governments agreed to deepen cooperation in AI-powered service development and AI infrastructure. It also further deepens LG’s long-standing relationship with Expo City Dubai, an innovation-driven, people-centric community and the new center of Dubai’s future. The company previously supplied LED signage for Expo 2020 and later committed to providing built-in home appliances – including refrigerators, dishwashers and ovens – for 3,000 households currently being built within the smart city.

 

As a provider of Space as a Service – offering holistic, space-optimized solutions – LG will support the project with innovative infrastructure across multiple areas, including AI data center cooling solutions and smart home systems powered by the company’s AI Home Hub platform.

 

Through this latest partnership, LG aims to strengthen its position as a comprehensive solutions provider across the B2C, B2B and B2G sectors in the Middle East.

 

“With our differentiated HVAC technologies and AI Home Hub-based smart solutions, we are committed to contributing to sustainable growth in the Middle East,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “We will accelerate efforts to capture new B2B and B2G opportunities with solutions built around each country’s future direction.”

 

Accelerating B2B and B2G Growth Across the Middle East
LG continues to expand its presence in major markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company has operated in the UAE for 30 years and manages regional headquarters overseeing operations across 75 markets in the Middle East and Africa.

 

In September, LG signed an MoU to supply cooling solutions for the Middle East’s largest net-zero AI data center – currently being built in Oxagon, the advanced industrial district within Saudi Arabia’s NEOM gigaproject. The agreement – made in partnership with ACWA Power, SHAKER Group and DATAVOLT – positions LG as a strategic contributor to next-generation data center infrastructure.

 

In Saudi Arabia, LG began its air conditioner partnership with SHAKER Group in 1995 and formed a joint venture in 2006, expanding its B2C and B2B businesses. In recent years, the company has expanded its participation in government-led initiatives, driving consistent growth in B2G revenue. Looking ahead, LG aims to increase the share of its B2B business to around 45 percent of total revenue by 2030.

 

# # #

#2025
