LG TO ENHANCE CONSUMER ENGAGEMENT WITH UPLIFTING SOCIAL NETWORKING CAMPAIGN

Corporate 23/11/2012

New “Life’s Good” Campaign Allows LG Fans to Create Customized Video for Sharing

SEOUL, Nov. 23, 2012 –- LG Electronics (LG) today launched a new online “Life’s Good” campaign (http://lifesgoodlg.com) featuring “Little Psy” and original music by the Canadian group The Moffatts. Employing innovative online technology, participants can a create personalized music video with their own names and photos.

 

The campaign features Min-woo Hwang, more commonly known around the world as “Little Psy”. Hwang became famous as the child dancer who appears at the beginning of Psy’s mega-hit music video, “Gangnam Style,” which holds the Guinness World Record for the most liked video on YouTube. Also featured is a new arrangement from popular Canadian pop/rock group, The Moffatts.

 

“With the world’s economy still in distress and global consumer confidence showing little signs of improving, we felt it was the best time to help lift people’s spirits as we enter the holiday season,” said K.W. Kim, Global Marketing Officer at LG Electronics. “LG developed this campaign as a unique way to engage and interact with consumers with a message that’s consist with our ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy. By combining online technology with social networking, we’re giving fans the opportunity to create fun content that they can share with friends and family.”

 

LG’s previous interactive online campaign, “Mission 3D,” gained attention from numerous media outlets and consumers around the world, notably surpassing 16 million views on YouTube.

 

# # #

#2012
