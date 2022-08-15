Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG to Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Innovations at IFA 2022

Corporate 15/08/2022

Company to Present Vision of Reimagined Technology, Lifestyles and
Experiences as the Tradeshow Makes Offline Return

LG to Showcase Its Cutting-Edge Innovations at IFA 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 15, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) invites consumers from around the globe to experience its latest innovations up-close and in-person at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany (September 2-6). Under the theme of Life, Reimagined – with the booth displaying LG’s vision of reimagined technology, rediscovered lifestyles and redefined experiences – the company will introduce an array of products that break new grounds in technology advancement as well as unique, new solutions and services designed to deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

 

LG is thrilled to be returning to Berlin for IFA for the first time since 2019. Europe’s premier consumer electronics tradeshow is back on the ground in the German capital after a two-year hiatus and ready to again wow visitors from all over the world.

 

During IFA 2022, visitors can discover LG’s latest innovations, and learn how the company is reimagining the customer experience, at its booth in Hall 18 at Messe Berlin. Those who cannot attend IFA in person can still explore the LG booth by checking out the LG Booth video, which will be uploaded on the LG Global YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/GlobalLG).

