LG TO UNVEIL SEVENTH GENERATION G SERIES IN EARLY MAY

Corporate 10/04/2018

LG’s Latest AI Premium Smartphone to be Revealed at Events in New York, Seoul

SEOUL, Apr. 10, 2018 —LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will formally unveil its premium LG G7ThinQ smartphone on May 2 in New York City and May 3 in Seoul. LG will host media events to introduce the LG G7ThinQ on May 2 (EDT) at the Metropolitan West in New York and on May 3 (KST) at I’PARK Mall in Seoul. This will be the first G series smartphone to adopt the ThinQ name, created to identify all of LG’s consumer electronics, home appliances and services that utilize artificial intelligence to deliver practical, consumer benefits.

 

The LG G7ThinQ is an evolution of the foundation laid by the LG V30SThinQ, the first LG smartphone to embrace AI as part of its core features. The V30SThinQ incorporated AI technologies that enhanced the most frequently used features including voice recognition and Vision AI to improve camera convenience. The LG G7ThinQ will offer improved interconnectivity with LG devices such as home appliances, TVs, and more.

 

“Now is the time when manufacturers have to pay close attention to what customers actually need and want for their smartphones,” said Hwang Jeong-hwan, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “With the LG G7ThinQ, LG is continuing to deliver on its promise to enhance core technologies to meet customers’ real life needs by incorporating AI technologies that are more than features, they are part of the user experience.”

 

