LG UNVEILS GLASSES-FREE 3D FOR MOBILE DEVICES

Corporate 05/01/2011

Smoother, Wider Angle Parallax 3D Display to Debut at CES 2011

 

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 -– LG Electronics (LG) announced today it will showcase a 4.3-inch glasses-free 3D display for mobile devices at the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Providing attendees with a first look at the latest in 3D innovation, LG sets the pace for mobile 3D displays and secures its role as a forward-thinking technology leader in the mobile market.

 

“LG sees tremendous growth potential in the 3D mobile display market,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Mobile Communications Company. “With our key understanding of displays, entertainment and mobile technology, LG is looking forward to debuting this exciting new way to watch 3D movies or play games on your mobile phone.”

 

Featuring a WVGA touchscreen and 480×800 pixel resolution, the 4.3-inch 3D display offers the optimum screen size for watching 3D on a mobile device. Viewers can watch videos or play games without straining their eyes with the display’s immersive 3D technology that provide exceptionally bright and flicker-free images.

 

Making 3D glasses a thing of the past, LG’s 3D display uses an applied parallax barrier technology, which delivers a series of light-blocking slits attached to the front of the LCD panel. The slits, or barriers, ensure that the left and right eyes see different images, creating an illusion of depth and a thoroughly convincing 3D effect.

 

Working closely with LG Display, LG has also drastically reduced crosstalk. The new display has straighter, more upright barriers that are very precisely aligned to the LCD panel. This technological advance not only means smoother, brighter, crosstalk-free images, but also a wider viewing angle than on previous parallax displays.

 

Brining 3D technology into consumer’s everyday lives, LG will be demonstrating its mobile 3D display throughout CES.

 

For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.

