Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG V20, WORLD’S FIRST PHONE TO SHOWCASE GOOGLE’S NEW MODE TO SEARCH IN YOUR APPS

Corporate 31/08/2016

New Search Mode Lets You Find Anything from All Your Apps in One Place

LG V20, WORLD’S FIRST PHONE TO SHOWCASE GOOGLE’S NEW MODE TO SEARCH IN YOUR APPS

SEOUL, Aug 31, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today that LG V20, its latest premium smartphone to be unveiled next week, will be the world’s first phone to showcase Google’s In Apps.

 

The new search mode featured in the Google app, helps users find content not only from built-in apps including contacts, emails, text messages and photos, but also from user-installed apps. In Apps also enables users to discover recently accessed apps, people to get in touch with, messages to read or activity across apps without having to type a query.

 

A shortcut to In Apps is featured on the home screen and Second Screen of the V20, putting user’s contacts, messages and other app content only one tap away. The Second Screen, an inset display above the main display of the V20 that works independently, can be set as a dedicated launching area for shortcuts of the user’s favorite apps, allowing them to launch In Apps even while watching videos.

 

“As smartphone features become increasingly diverse, a growing number of smartphone users are willing to search for more information saved on their mobile devices,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics and Mobile Communications Company. “The V20 combined with Google’s evolving search tools will allow users to search for information they need faster in a more convenient and smart manner.”

 

The V20 is also the first new device in the world that comes with the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system preloaded.

 

# # #

#2016
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More