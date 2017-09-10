Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG V30 SHINES AT IFA 2017 WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF AWARDS

Corporate 11/09/2017

Recognized for Best Innovation, Design and Useful Features

LG V30 SHINES AT IFA 2017 WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF AWARDS

SEOUL, Sep. 9, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) announced receiving a record 26 awards at IFA 2017 – many for “best of show” – the largest medal count ever for LG at the Berlin industry event. The company’s newest V30 smartphone was the talk of the six-day event, which attracted a large number of interested consumers, industry insiders and journalists.

 

“The LG V30 is the result of an intense commitment to deliver professional visuals and the latest audio features in a form that is simple to use and elegant to look at,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We are thrilled to find it described by the world’s top industry experts in such glowing terms and truly honored to be recognized through these awards.”

 

The V30 sets a new standard in the evolution of premium smartphones, debuting in front of an audience of over 700 industry experts the day before IFA’s official opening. The smartphone received universal acclaim from the industry at large for introducing many industry innovations, among them the first F1.6 aperture camera lens, first glass Crystal Clear Lens, first OLED FullVision display, Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, sound tuning by B&O Play and accurate Voice Recognition.

 

IFA is one of the world’s most important technology marketplaces and a leading showcase for the global technology industry. This year over 1,800 exhibitors presented their products to some 240,000 attendees. The LG V30 received the following awards during the show:

 

Android Authority

 

Best of IFA 2017

 

Android Central

 

Top Picks from IFA 2017

 

Ars Technica   

 

Best Smartphone

 

Aving News

 

Best of IFA 2017 Top 5

 

Fone Arena

 

Best Smartphone of IFA 2017

 

Best Product of IFA 2017

 

Gadget Match

 

Best Premium Smartphone

 

International Business Times

 

Best Smartphones

 

Mobile Geeks

 

Best Smartphone

 

Netzwelt

 

Bestes Smartphone Der IFA

 

PC Mag

 

Best Big-Screen Phone

 

Phone Arena

 

IFA 2017: Best Phones, Wearables and Mobile Devices

 

Phone Scoop

 

Best of IFA

 

Pocket-lint

 

Best of IFA 2017

 

Recombu      

   

Best mobile phones of IFA 2017

 

SlashGear

 

Best of IFA 2017

 

Best Smartphone

 

Stuff

 

The 21 Best Gadgets of IFA 2017

 

T3        

 

The Best of IFA 2017

 

Talk Android

 

Best of IFA 2017

 

Tech Advisor

 

Top Picks 2017 Winner

 

Tech Box

 

Best Smartphone of IFA 2017

 

TechRadar

 

Best Phone

 

Best in Show

 

Tom’s Guide

 

Best of Show

 

Ubergizmo

 

Best of IFA

 

# # #

#2017
