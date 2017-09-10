SEOUL, Sep. 9, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) announced receiving a record 26 awards at IFA 2017 – many for “best of show” – the largest medal count ever for LG at the Berlin industry event. The company’s newest V30 smartphone was the talk of the six-day event, which attracted a large number of interested consumers, industry insiders and journalists.

“The LG V30 is the result of an intense commitment to deliver professional visuals and the latest audio features in a form that is simple to use and elegant to look at,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We are thrilled to find it described by the world’s top industry experts in such glowing terms and truly honored to be recognized through these awards.”

The V30 sets a new standard in the evolution of premium smartphones, debuting in front of an audience of over 700 industry experts the day before IFA’s official opening. The smartphone received universal acclaim from the industry at large for introducing many industry innovations, among them the first F1.6 aperture camera lens, first glass Crystal Clear Lens, first OLED FullVision display, Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, sound tuning by B&O Play and accurate Voice Recognition.

IFA is one of the world’s most important technology marketplaces and a leading showcase for the global technology industry. This year over 1,800 exhibitors presented their products to some 240,000 attendees. The LG V30 received the following awards during the show:

Android Authority

Best of IFA 2017

Android Central

Top Picks from IFA 2017

Ars Technica

Best Smartphone

Aving News

Best of IFA 2017 Top 5

Fone Arena

Best Smartphone of IFA 2017

Best Product of IFA 2017

Gadget Match

Best Premium Smartphone

International Business Times

Best Smartphones

Mobile Geeks

Best Smartphone

Netzwelt

Bestes Smartphone Der IFA

PC Mag

Best Big-Screen Phone

Phone Arena

IFA 2017: Best Phones, Wearables and Mobile Devices

Phone Scoop

Best of IFA

Pocket-lint

Best of IFA 2017

Recombu

Best mobile phones of IFA 2017

SlashGear

Best of IFA 2017

Best Smartphone

Stuff

The 21 Best Gadgets of IFA 2017

T3

The Best of IFA 2017

Talk Android

Best of IFA 2017

Tech Advisor

Top Picks 2017 Winner

Tech Box

Best Smartphone of IFA 2017

TechRadar

Best Phone

Best in Show

Tom’s Guide

Best of Show

Ubergizmo

Best of IFA

# # #