LG V30 SHINES AT IFA 2017 WITH HIGHEST NUMBER OF AWARDS
Recognized for Best Innovation, Design and Useful Features
SEOUL, Sep. 9, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) announced receiving a record 26 awards at IFA 2017 – many for “best of show” – the largest medal count ever for LG at the Berlin industry event. The company’s newest V30 smartphone was the talk of the six-day event, which attracted a large number of interested consumers, industry insiders and journalists.
“The LG V30 is the result of an intense commitment to deliver professional visuals and the latest audio features in a form that is simple to use and elegant to look at,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We are thrilled to find it described by the world’s top industry experts in such glowing terms and truly honored to be recognized through these awards.”
The V30 sets a new standard in the evolution of premium smartphones, debuting in front of an audience of over 700 industry experts the day before IFA’s official opening. The smartphone received universal acclaim from the industry at large for introducing many industry innovations, among them the first F1.6 aperture camera lens, first glass Crystal Clear Lens, first OLED FullVision display, Cine Video mode for producing movie-quality videos, Hi-Fi Quad DAC, sound tuning by B&O Play and accurate Voice Recognition.
IFA is one of the world’s most important technology marketplaces and a leading showcase for the global technology industry. This year over 1,800 exhibitors presented their products to some 240,000 attendees. The LG V30 received the following awards during the show:
Android Authority
Best of IFA 2017
Android Central
Top Picks from IFA 2017
Ars Technica
Best Smartphone
Aving News
Best of IFA 2017 Top 5
Fone Arena
Best Smartphone of IFA 2017
Best Product of IFA 2017
Gadget Match
Best Premium Smartphone
International Business Times
Best Smartphones
Mobile Geeks
Best Smartphone
Netzwelt
Bestes Smartphone Der IFA
PC Mag
Best Big-Screen Phone
Phone Arena
IFA 2017: Best Phones, Wearables and Mobile Devices
Phone Scoop
Best of IFA
Pocket-lint
Best of IFA 2017
Recombu
Best mobile phones of IFA 2017
SlashGear
Best of IFA 2017
Best Smartphone
Stuff
The 21 Best Gadgets of IFA 2017
T3
The Best of IFA 2017
Talk Android
Best of IFA 2017
Tech Advisor
Top Picks 2017 Winner
Tech Box
Best Smartphone of IFA 2017
TechRadar
Best Phone
Best in Show
Tom’s Guide
Best of Show
Ubergizmo
Best of IFA
