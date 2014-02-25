Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG’S LATEST TD-LTE SMARTPHONE DEBUTS ON WORLD’S LARGEST OPERATOR

Corporate 26/02/2014

Share this content.

LG-E985T Available Soon on China Mobile with Introduction of China’s 4G Service

LG’S LATEST TD-LTE SMARTPHONE DEBUTS ON WORLD’S LARGEST OPERATOR

SEOUL, Feb. 26, 2014— LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will enter the biggest Time Division-Long Term Evolution (TD-LTE) market with the introduction of its LG-E985T smartphone through China Mobile starting from this week. China Mobile is the world’s largest mobile operator with nearly 750 million subscribers.

 

The LG-E985T is equipped with the speedy 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 processor, a long-lasting 2,940mAh battery and a superb 13MP camera. The LG-E985T willbe one of the most advanced 4G smartphones in China Mobile’s 4G offerings. The 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display delivers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 400ppi, for razor sharp images and a wide viewing angle. The LG-E985T supports dual modes — TD-LTE and FDD-LTE —­ for seamless connectivity to any network outside of China.

 

At last year’s Mobile World Congress, LG and China Mobile teamed up to demonstrate the viability of TD-LTE technology on LG’s Optimus G smartphone. Then in May 2013, LG introduced its first TD-LTE device through Saudi Telecom, one of the largest operator in the Arab states. Chinese authoritiesrecently issued 4G licenses to operate TD-LTE networks to three domestic operators, including China Mobile.Currently, only TD-LTE networks are activein China, not the more common FD-LTEstandard.

 

“LG is proud to be a participant in the introduction of the 4G era in the world’s largest mobile market with a partner such as China Mobile,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We look forward to further strengthening our presence in China with competitive TD-LTE devices such as the LG-E985T.”

 

Key Specifications:

 

•      Chipset: 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm®Snapdragon™ 600

 

•      Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080, 400ppi)

 

•      Memory: 2GB DDR RAM / 16GB / microSD (up to 64GB)

 

•      Camera: Rear 13.0MP with LED Flash / Front 2.1MP

 

•      Battery: 2,940mAh(removable)

 

•      Operating System: Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean

 

•      Size: 150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4mm

 

•      Colors: Indigo Black, Luna White

 

 

# # #

#2014
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More