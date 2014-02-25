LG’S LATEST TD-LTE SMARTPHONE DEBUTS ON WORLD’S LARGEST OPERATOR

SEOUL, Feb. 26, 2014— LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will enter the biggest Time Division-Long Term Evolution (TD-LTE) market with the introduction of its LG-E985T smartphone through China Mobile starting from this week. China Mobile is the world’s largest mobile operator with nearly 750 million subscribers.

The LG-E985T is equipped with the speedy 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 processor, a long-lasting 2,940mAh battery and a superb 13MP camera. The LG-E985T willbe one of the most advanced 4G smartphones in China Mobile’s 4G offerings. The 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display delivers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 400ppi, for razor sharp images and a wide viewing angle. The LG-E985T supports dual modes — TD-LTE and FDD-LTE —­ for seamless connectivity to any network outside of China.

At last year’s Mobile World Congress, LG and China Mobile teamed up to demonstrate the viability of TD-LTE technology on LG’s Optimus G smartphone. Then in May 2013, LG introduced its first TD-LTE device through Saudi Telecom, one of the largest operator in the Arab states. Chinese authoritiesrecently issued 4G licenses to operate TD-LTE networks to three domestic operators, including China Mobile.Currently, only TD-LTE networks are activein China, not the more common FD-LTEstandard.

“LG is proud to be a participant in the introduction of the 4G era in the world’s largest mobile market with a partner such as China Mobile,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We look forward to further strengthening our presence in China with competitive TD-LTE devices such as the LG-E985T.”

Key Specifications:

• Chipset: 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm®Snapdragon™ 600

• Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080, 400ppi)

• Memory: 2GB DDR RAM / 16GB / microSD (up to 64GB)

• Camera: Rear 13.0MP with LED Flash / Front 2.1MP

• Battery: 2,940mAh(removable)

• Operating System: Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean

• Size: 150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4mm

• Colors: Indigo Black, Luna White

# # #