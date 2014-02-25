We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’S LATEST TD-LTE SMARTPHONE DEBUTS ON WORLD’S LARGEST OPERATOR
LG-E985T Available Soon on China Mobile with Introduction of China’s 4G Service
SEOUL, Feb. 26, 2014— LG Electronics (LG) announced that it will enter the biggest Time Division-Long Term Evolution (TD-LTE) market with the introduction of its LG-E985T smartphone through China Mobile starting from this week. China Mobile is the world’s largest mobile operator with nearly 750 million subscribers.
The LG-E985T is equipped with the speedy 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 600 processor, a long-lasting 2,940mAh battery and a superb 13MP camera. The LG-E985T willbe one of the most advanced 4G smartphones in China Mobile’s 4G offerings. The 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD IPS display delivers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 400ppi, for razor sharp images and a wide viewing angle. The LG-E985T supports dual modes — TD-LTE and FDD-LTE — for seamless connectivity to any network outside of China.
At last year’s Mobile World Congress, LG and China Mobile teamed up to demonstrate the viability of TD-LTE technology on LG’s Optimus G smartphone. Then in May 2013, LG introduced its first TD-LTE device through Saudi Telecom, one of the largest operator in the Arab states. Chinese authoritiesrecently issued 4G licenses to operate TD-LTE networks to three domestic operators, including China Mobile.Currently, only TD-LTE networks are activein China, not the more common FD-LTEstandard.
“LG is proud to be a participant in the introduction of the 4G era in the world’s largest mobile market with a partner such as China Mobile,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “We look forward to further strengthening our presence in China with competitive TD-LTE devices such as the LG-E985T.”
Key Specifications:
• Chipset: 1.7GHz Quad-Core Qualcomm®Snapdragon™ 600
• Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS (1920 x 1080, 400ppi)
• Memory: 2GB DDR RAM / 16GB / microSD (up to 64GB)
• Camera: Rear 13.0MP with LED Flash / Front 2.1MP
• Battery: 2,940mAh(removable)
• Operating System: Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean
• Size: 150.2 x 76.1 x 9.4mm
• Colors: Indigo Black, Luna White
# # #