NEW LG V20 TO BE WORLD’S FIRST PHONE TO LAUNCH WITH ANDROID 7.0 NOUGAT

SEOUL, Aug. 1, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) confirms that its next flagship smartphone, LG V20, will be the first device to feature Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The LG V20 will begin shipping in the third quarter.

The LG V20 builds upon the premium and rich multimedia smartphone experience of last year’s LG V10. It will be tuned to take advantage of many of the best features of Nougat, including Vulkan-supported graphics for more immersive gaming while also delivering better battery performance with Doze. Consumers will also enjoy new productivity features such as Direct Reply, which lets users respond quickly to text messages or update tasks using the notification interface.

LG and Google have collaborated closely since the 2009 launch of the very first Android phone from LG based on Android 1.5 Cupcake. The two companies continued to collaborate on a series of Nexus smartphones starting with the Nexus 4 in 2012, which was shipped with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, the Nexus 5 that was released in 2013 with Android 4.4 KitKat, and the Nexus 5X that was unveiled in 2015 featuring Android 6.0 Marshmallow. LG and Google have also teamed up to offer smart wearables such as LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition, the world’s first and only Android Wear smartwatch with cellular-based connectivity.

“We are excited to offer the first phone in the world to feature Nougat out of the box,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics and Mobile Communications Company. “The LG V20 upgrades and extends its predecessor’s cutting-edge multimedia features a step further, providing distinctive mobile experience and sets a new standard for premium phones for consumers.”

