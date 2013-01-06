PANASONIC, IBM, SPECIFIC MEDIA, ABOX42, AND TECHNISAT EXPAND ‘BUILD ONCE, RUN EVERYWHERE’ SMART TV ALLIANCE ECOSYSTEM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2013 ㅡ Smart TV Alliance announced today that five new industry-leading manufacturers and solution providers joined the Alliance to stimulate cross-platform Smart TV applications and services. Consumers will enjoy a richer Smart TV experience with 3D video, the highest quality video and audio, and the greatest variety of content with applications created from a new software development kit (SDK) for 2013 TVs from global manufacturers.

New Smart TV Alliance members include manufacturers Panasonic, ABOX42, and TechniSat, and solution providers IBM and Specific Media. They recognize the need for and value in being able to develop and provide apps across multiple platforms and join Alliance founders LG Electronics, TP Vision and Toshiba, as well as YuMe, Obigo and Qualcomm, in creating a non-proprietary ecosystem for application developers to create attractive, platform-independent services.

“Smart TV Alliance members are repairing a fragmented market opportunity for app developers and TV manufacturers, creating the best Smart TV experience for consumers,” said Richard Choi, president of Smart TV Alliance from founding member LG Electronics. “Now app developers can concentrate on doing what they do best. Instead of chasing down each manufacturer’s individual requirements and compliance process, they can make the most out of their creative energy by developing innovative applications and services.”

The upcoming SDK captures the latest trends and features available to app developers so they will be able to deliver the most current and exciting apps for 2013 Smart TVs from LG, TP Vision and Toshiba. The new SDK features include:

For 2013 Smart TVs:

– Richer applications available from upgraded HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript specifications

– 3D video

– MPEG-DASH support withmore reliable audio and video quality with less stuttering and freezing

– More and better content choices with updated digital rights management (DRM) features that reflect DRM requirements from content owners

For application developers:

– New common emulator allows developers to test an application once to ensure it will work with Smart TV

– Alliance member televisions

– Application compliance checking tool enables developers to test compliance automatically with Smart TV

– Alliance cross-platform requirements

– Advanced debug tools help developers solve application problems faster and more easily

Smart TV Alliance CES 2013 Events

Smart TV Alliance will host two events in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, a press event and a developers’ conference.

– The Smart TV Alliance Press Event at 11 a.m.will include presentations by Alliance members, as well as an introduction of the new SDK, a joint quality assurance pilot program, and a review of the Alliance roadmap.

– The Smart TV Alliance Developers Event from 6 to 9 p.m. will include demonstrations of apps on new Smart TV Alliance compatible TVs and technical presentations including an application development case study by Obigo.

Contact Smart TV Alliance to request an invitation to either event.

About Smart TV Alliance

Founders LG Electronics, TP Vision and Toshiba established Smart TV Alliance in 2012 to create attractive, platform-independent services for Smart TV applications. Smart TV Alliance’s mission is to create a large and productive ecosystem for Smart TV application development that gives manufacturers a faster path to more and better TV applications, enables developers to write applications once for many different platforms, and provides consumers with a rich source of content and services. For more information on the development environment or how to join the Alliance, visit http://www.SmartTV-Alliance.org .

Media Contact:

Inventures for Smart TV Alliance

Alisa Hicks

Public Relations

news@SmartTV-Alliance.org

# # #