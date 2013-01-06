Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

PANASONIC, IBM, SPECIFIC MEDIA, ABOX42, AND TECHNISAT EXPAND ‘BUILD ONCE, RUN EVERYWHERE’ SMART TV ALLIANCE ECOSYSTEM

Corporate 07/01/2013

Smart TV Alliance introduces five new members and an updated SDK at CES 2013,

 

increasing market reach, promoting richer apps and optimizing Smart TV experience

PANASONIC, IBM, SPECIFIC MEDIA, ABOX42, AND TECHNISAT EXPAND ‘BUILD ONCE, RUN EVERYWHERE’ SMART TV ALLIANCE ECOSYSTEM

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2013 ㅡ Smart TV Alliance announced today that five new industry-leading manufacturers and solution providers joined the Alliance to stimulate cross-platform Smart TV applications and services. Consumers will enjoy a richer Smart TV experience with 3D video, the highest quality video and audio, and the greatest variety of content with applications created from a new software development kit (SDK) for 2013 TVs from global manufacturers.

 

 

New Smart TV Alliance members include manufacturers Panasonic, ABOX42, and TechniSat, and solution providers IBM and Specific Media. They recognize the need for and value in being able to develop and provide apps across multiple platforms and join Alliance founders LG Electronics, TP Vision and Toshiba, as well as YuMe, Obigo and Qualcomm, in creating a non-proprietary ecosystem for application developers to create attractive, platform-independent services.

 

 

“Smart TV Alliance members are repairing a fragmented market opportunity for app developers and TV manufacturers, creating the best Smart TV experience for consumers,” said Richard Choi, president of Smart TV Alliance from founding member LG Electronics. “Now app developers can concentrate on doing what they do best. Instead of chasing down each manufacturer’s individual requirements and compliance process, they can make the most out of their creative energy by developing innovative applications and services.”

 

 

The upcoming SDK captures the latest trends and features available to app developers so they will be able to deliver the most current and exciting apps for 2013 Smart TVs from LG, TP Vision and Toshiba. The new SDK features include:

 

 

For 2013 Smart TVs:

 

  • – Richer applications available from upgraded HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript specifications
  • – 3D video
  • – MPEG-DASH support withmore reliable audio and video quality with less stuttering and freezing
  • – More and better content choices with updated digital rights management (DRM) features that reflect DRM requirements from content owners

 

 

For application developers:

 

  • – New common emulator allows developers to test an application once to ensure it will work with Smart TV

 

      – Alliance member televisions

 

  • – Application compliance checking tool enables developers to test compliance automatically with Smart TV
  • – Alliance cross-platform requirements
  • – Advanced debug tools help developers solve application problems faster and more easily

 

 

Smart TV Alliance CES 2013 Events

 

Smart TV Alliance will host two events in Las Vegas on Jan. 9, a press event and a developers’ conference.

 

 

  • – The Smart TV Alliance Press Event at 11 a.m.will include presentations by Alliance members, as well as an introduction of the new SDK, a joint quality assurance pilot program, and a review of the Alliance roadmap.
  • – The Smart TV Alliance Developers Event from 6 to 9 p.m. will include demonstrations of apps on new Smart TV Alliance compatible TVs and technical presentations including an application development case study by Obigo.

 

 

Contact Smart TV Alliance to request an invitation to either event.

 

 

About Smart TV Alliance

 

Founders LG Electronics, TP Vision and Toshiba established Smart TV Alliance in 2012 to create attractive, platform-independent services for Smart TV applications. Smart TV Alliance’s mission is to create a large and productive ecosystem for Smart TV application development that gives manufacturers a faster path to more and better TV applications, enables developers to write applications once for many different platforms, and provides consumers with a rich source of content and services. For more information on the development environment or how to join the Alliance, visit http://www.SmartTV-Alliance.org.

 

 

Media Contact:

 

Inventures for Smart TV Alliance

 

Alisa Hicks

 

Public Relations

 

news@SmartTV-Alliance.org

 

 

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026
Corporate

LG Nova Unveils Next Generation of AI-First Ventures at CES 2026

Learn More
LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026
Corporate

LG to Showcase “Innovation in tune with you” at CES 2026

Learn More
LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026
Corporate

LG Announces Organizational Changes for 2026

Learn More