PANORAMA NOTE FEATURE UNVEILED AT 2013 INTERNATIONAL CES

Corporate 08/01/2013

LG Shows New Panoramic Memo UX Feature in Optimus Vu: II

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics will introduce a new feature, Panorama Note, on the Optimus Vu: II for the first time at the 2013 International CES, held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Panorama Note allows users to create extra wide 3:1 ratio memos and drawings directly on smartphone displays.

 

 

Panorama Note feature was developed from the analog philosophy of scribbling freely on a large canvas and allows users to write, draw or jot notes while navigating the wide 3:1 ratio image. Panorama Note features 5.8 times zooming capability, easy navigation of the screen both vertically and horizontally via cursors and a Mini Map that shows the location of the viewed image in the original image.

 

 

Panorama Note is just one of many user experience features that LG will be introducing this year to differentiate our mobile devices,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, president and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “Our UX features will be deeply integrated with our devices to take advantage of the smartphones’ specific hardware. The battle of smartphone specs will continue but we’re going to take the competition to the next level.”

 

 

At CES LG will provide an experimental zone where visitors can personally experience LG’s innovative UX such as QSlide, Live Zooming and Dual Screen Dual Play on LG handsets. The new Vu: Talk feature will also make its international debut at CES on Optimus Vu: II. The Panorama Note will be available on specific target devices in 2013.

 

 

# # #

#2013
