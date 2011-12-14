PRADA AND LG CREATE A STATEMENT IN STYLE

London, 14 December 2011: With a heritage of producing handsets that combine the best in style and substance, PRADA and LG today unveiled the partnership’s latest must-have smartphone, the PRADA phone by LG 3.0. This highly anticipated handset is the third phone to come from the collaboration and represents a key design venture for both companies.

The PRADA phone by LG 3.0 combines PRADA’s distinctive style with LG’s innovative technology, including one of the biggest and brightest screens in the world with 4.3-inch and 800-nit screen.

Styled with PRADA’s clean and sharp design philosophy, the handset features a full glossy touchscreen to the front and PRADA’s signature Saffiano pattern to the back, all finished in classic black. With every detail designed for chic simplicity, this handset also boasts LG’s signature Floating Mass Technology, optically enhancing the thinness of its already impressive 8.5mm depth, with minimal hardkeys completing the sleek simple finish.

As effective as it is striking, the PRADA phone by LG 3.0 boasts a 1.0GHz Dual-Core/Dual-Channel architecture for high-speed performance, and dual-band wi-fi for high-speed surfing on the go.

The smartphone’s sleek design is also reflected once switched on. The PRADA phone by LG 3.0 offers a specially created user interface featuring a unique black, grey and white menu and icons. Through this interface users can enjoy all the latest benefits of Android’s Gingerbread OS, with a future scheduled upgrade to Android’s Ice Cream Sandwich.

This unique user interface experience can be enjoyed on the device’s 800-nit, 4.3-inch NOVA High Brightness Display, allowing users to view all their favorite photos and content even in direct sunlight. Plus with an 8MP camera and up to 8GB of user memory, all Life’s Good moments can be captured and enjoyed in high quality.

To complement the handset, users will have access to a full line of PRADA phone accessories such as a PRADA branded cradle and Bluetooth ear set. Users can also carry their PRADA phone by LG 3.0 in a range of stylish pouches.

Key Specs:

o Operating System: Android Gingerbread

o Memory: User 8GB

o Size: 4.3”

o Resolution: WVGA (800 x 480)

o NOVA Display: 800 nit

o Camera: 8MP

o 1.0GHz Dual-Core/ Dual Channel Processor

o Battery 1540mAh

