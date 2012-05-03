PREMIUM DESIGN LG OPTIMUS L7 TO ARRIVE IN STORES THIS MONTH

SEOUL, May 4, 2012 -– The LG Optimus L7, part of LG’s L-Series lineup, will begin arriving in stores this week. Sporting a premium design and with a largest-in-class 4.3-inch display, the Optimus L7 offers Google’s latest Ice Cream Sandwich Android OS. And as part of the L-Series, it offers timeless style without sacrificing any features or functionality.

At 8.7mm, the LG Optimus L7’s slim and sleek body embodies the design-focused L-Style philosophy with an elegant look accentuated by metallic-decorated edges, a seamless key arrangement and the expansive 4.3-inch wide display providing optimal readability and viewability for a superb user experience.

Users also will get to explore the Ice Cream Sandwich Android OS on the Optimus L7. With the smarter and faster ICS OS, users can enjoy the more intuitive user interface and advanced multi-tasking capabilities.

The Optimus L7 also comes equipped with an advanced six-tenth of a second autofocus camera allowing users to capture precious scenes more accurately, whenever and wherever they may be.

“For consumers desiring high-end style and sophistication in a smartphone, LG Optimus L7 offers beauty and performance in one smart package,” said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “The L7 is a significant addition to our L-Series portfolio and we are confident that it’ll prove highly attractive to users. We expect it to be one of our most popular smartphones.”

Following its release in Europe in early May, the LG Optimus L7 will roll out in Asia followed by other markets around the world soon after.

Key Specifications:

• Chipset: MSM 7227A (Cortex A5 1GHz)

• Memory: (up to) 2.7GB Internal Storage / Micro SD support (up to 32GB)

• Display: 4.3-inch WVGA

• Camera: Rear 5.0 MP AF with LED Flash / Front VGA

• OS: Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

• Battery: 1,700mAh

• Size: 125.5 x 67 x 8.7 (mm)

