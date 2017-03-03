WITH LG 360 CAM AND GOOGLE STREET VIEW, SHARE AND ENJOY 360-DEGREE CONTENT WITH EASE

While many phones and point-and-shoot cameras have a panorama mode, 360-degree spherical images and videos take visuals even further by including everything in the scene, including the ground and the sky. With its compact, portable size and high-resolution images, the LG 360 CAM is one of the first imaging devices to take advantage of the growing trend of 360-degree content creation. In fact, this is the first camera from a smartphone manufacturer to be optimized for Google Street View with its support for the Google-backed Open Spherical Camera (OSC) API.