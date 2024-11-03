Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
World’s First LG Wireless Transparent OLED TV Named to TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 List

Corporate 04/11/2024

LG SIGNATURE OLED T and CineBeam Q Honored
for Their Groundbreaking Innovation and Unprecedented Design

A picture of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in a living room-like setting

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 1, 2024 — This week, TIME revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions, naming the LG SIGNATURE OLED T to the list which features 200 groundbreaking innovations changing the world. Debuted at CES 2024, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T is the world’s first consumer transparent TV with transparent 4K OLED screen and LG’s wireless video and audio transmission technology, transforming users’ viewing experience with unprecedented freedom. Additionally, the LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector received a special mention for its sleek design, light form factor and performance.

 

TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 list is compiled by nominations from TIME’s editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, evaluating a variety of industries and sectors such as consumer electronics, education, sustainability and robotics. Each submission is evaluated on several key factors, including impact, reach, creativity and effectiveness. See the full list here: time.com/collection/best-inventions-2024/

 

Of this year’s list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

 

Revolutionizing the world of home entertainment, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T transforms how we experience screens in our homes. This groundbreaking innovation not only delivers stunning visuals but also features a breathtaking transparent display that seamlessly blends into your environment when not in use. With its ultra-slim design, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T transforms into an elegant piece of art, enhancing any room’s aesthetic. Advanced wireless technology enables the transmission of 4K video and audio without the clutter of cables, offering a truly immersive viewing experience. The TV boasts exceptional picture quality, showcasing vibrant colors and deep contrasts, setting a new standard in home entertainment. With the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, LG is pioneering a future where technology and design coexist beautifully.

 

With its compact design and powerful performance, the CineBeam Q delivers stunning 4K resolution and vibrant colors, transforming any space into a captivating theater. This state-of-the-art projector features advanced laser technology, ensuring exceptional brightness and clarity, even in well-lit environments. The LG CineBeam Q also offers versatile connectivity options, allowing seamless streaming from various devices, making it perfect for movie nights or gaming sessions. With its user-friendly interface and compact form, the LG CineBeam Q is designed to enhance your entertainment experience, setting a new standard for home projection.

 

Furthermore, Signature Kitchen Suite’s 30-inch Combi Wall Oven, a product in the latest Transitional Series delivering a chic, minimalist appearance, has also been recognized as one of the Best Inventions of 2024 in the Household category.

 

To learn more about the LG SIGNATURE OLED T and CineBeam Q, visit LG.com.

 

# # #

