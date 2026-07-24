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LG InstaView Refrigerator Surpasses 5.3 Million in Global Sales

Home Appliance Solution 24/07/2026

Chosen by Customers Worldwide, LG’s InstaView Refrigerator Innovation
Continues to Redefine the Kitchen Experience a Decade After Its Debut

The LG InstaView™ refrigerator, which allows users to see inside without opening the door, has surpassed 5.3 million units in cumulative global sales on the 10th anniversary of its 2016 launch. Image alt: An LG InstaView™ refrigerator with an illuminated InstaView™ panel stands in a modern open-plan living room and kitchen featuring a cream sofa, white cabinetry, a dining table and warm ambient lighting.

News Summary

 

  • LG Electronics’ InstaView™ refrigerator celebrates the 10th anniversary of its 2016 launch by exceeding 5.3 million units in cumulative global sales.
  • LG’s iconic “Knock Twice, See Inside” feature broke convention, offering a blend of user convenience, energy efficiency and aesthetic value that set a new industry standard.
  • LG InstaView refrigerators continue to gain traction worldwide, leading the refrigerator category in North America while seeing significant growth across Europe, Asia and Latin America.
  • Over the past decade, LG InstaView refrigerator has won numerous prestigious design and innovation awards, including Red Dot, iF, IDEA and CES®.

 

SEOUL, July 24, 2026 — LG Electronics’ (LG) InstaView™ refrigerator, which allows users to see inside without opening the door, has reached a major milestone on its 10th anniversary, surpassing 5.3 million units in cumulative global sales since its 2016 launch.

 

Trusted by Consumers Around the World

Since launching the LG InstaView refrigerator in 2016, LG has sold a remarkable 5.3 million units – equivalent to selling roughly one unit every minute.

 

LG InstaView refrigerator has seen strong customer demand globally, with North America representing its strongest market and accounting for about 30 percent of cumulative sales to date. In Europe, InstaView refrigerator has also been well received by consumers who place high value on energy efficiency, sustainability and food preservation performance. Sales are also steadily rising in Asia and Latin America, driven by growing demand for premium appliances.

 

An Innovation That Redefined the Refrigerator

InstaView redefined how consumers interact with their refrigerators by allowing them to see inside without opening the door. This feature allows users to check the fridge’s contents without opening the door and helps reduce unnecessary cold-air loss associated with frequent door opening. Over the past decade, its innovation has been recognized by international media and honored with numerous accolades from major global design and innovation awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, IDEA and the CES® Innovation Award.

 

From Functional Benefit to Lifestyle Value

LG’s analysis of global customer reviews shows that consumer appreciation for the InstaView refrigerator and its eponymous feature has evolved over time, shifting from an initial focus on the functional benefits to the overall sense of satisfaction that it provides. While early feedback centered on the convenience of knocking twice to see inside and the reduction of cold air loss, more recent reviews increasingly highlight InstaView’s refined design and the enjoyment it brings to everyday kitchen use.

 

“For a decade now, LG InstaView refrigerator has stood as a testament to our leadership in the home appliance market and to our deep understanding of customers’ lifestyles,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “This milestone reflects our success in creating not just an innovative feature, but a more convenient and enjoyable kitchen experience. Building on our advanced AI, refrigeration and food preservation technologies, we will continue to lead the evolution of the kitchen experience with customer-centric innovations.”

 

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#2026
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