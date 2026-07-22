LG Electronics Strengthens Global Supply Chain for Advanced Antimicrobial Materials

News Summary

LG Electronics has launched a new production line for glass powder-based materials at its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam.

The line will produce approximately 2,000 tons of materials annually, including LG PuroTec™ and Easy-Clean Enamel. Together with its Changwon plant, it will bring LG’s total annual capacity to 6,500 tons.

The dual-plant system in Changwon and Haiphong will help ensure a stable supply for global clients and enhance delivery responsiveness.

With the new production line, LG will expand its supply beyond North America, Europe and China to include key markets such as India and Southeast Asia.

SEOUL, July 23, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is strengthening its global supply chain for advanced glass powder-based materials with the launch of a new production line at its manufacturing facility in Haiphong, Vietnam. The new line will produce key materials including LG PuroTec™ and Easy-Clean Enamel while serving as a key production hub for LG’s growing advanced materials business.

The Haiphong plant adds 2,000 tons of annual glass powder production capacity to LG’s manufacturing network. Spanning 3,200 square meters, it is the company’s second production base and complements its existing 4,500-ton-capacity plant at LG Smart Park in Changwon, South Korea. Together, the Changwon and Haiphong facilities create a dual-production system that enhances supply stability and delivery responsiveness for customers worldwide.

Advanced Manufacturing for Enhanced Quality

The new plant incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies to improve production efficiency and quality stability. Approximately 80 percent of the process, including raw material input, melting, cooling, pulverization, packaging and shipping, is automated.

LG has enhanced the precision of its melting process, a critical step in producing high-quality glass powder. Glass powder is produced by melting raw materials at high temperatures, cooling and solidifying them, and then ground them into a fine powder. LG applies advanced process-control technology to maintain a uniform temperature, reducing compositional deviations that can affect material performance. The company also uses technology that lessens erosion of the furnace’s refractory lining, helping prevent contamination and improve the purity of the final product.

Expanding Applications for Strategic Growth

The Haiphong plant produces LG PuroTec, an advanced material with antimicrobial and antifungal properties. When added in small quantities to plastics, paint or rubber, PuroTec helps suppress microbial growth that can cause odors and contamination. PuroTec can be used in a wide range of products, including home appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners, as well as building materials, sanitary products, food packaging and medical equipment.

The facility also produces Easy-Clean Enamel, a functional coating material used to form a thin glassy ceramic layer on metal surfaces. When used inside cooking appliances such as ovens and microwave ovens, the material enables easy removal of food and oil stains while resisting discoloration and scratching over extended use. These properties make it well suited for kitchen appliances where hygiene and convenience are essential.

Additionally, LG is exploring new applications for its glass powder technology. By adjusting its composition, the company can develop glass powder for various functions. One example is “Marine Glass,” which is designed to dissolve in water and provides nutrients for seaweed and microalgae to support marine ecosystem restoration and carbon reduction efforts. Another is “Mineral Wash,” which enables washing without surfactants.

LG began researching glass powder in 1996 and now holds more than 420 related patents. Following the full-scale launch of its advanced materials business in 2023, LG has expanded global regulatory readiness by completing antimicrobial registrations in Europe and the U.S. while verifying product safety through hazardous substance evaluations. Advanced materials sales have more than doubled each year since launch.

“Building on our production capabilities and quality competitiveness, we will continue to expand business opportunities by providing differentiated material solutions that address our customers’ evolving needs,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

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