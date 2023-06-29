LG’s Vehicle Solutions Business Marks 10-Year Anniversary, Emerges as Industry Leader

SEOUL, June 29, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) marked the 10th anniversary of the establishment of its Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company this week, hosting a ceremony in Seoul under the theme of Driving Better Future Mobility, attended by over 3,000 employees. While presenting at the 10th anniversary ceremony, Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG VS Company, shared ‘Vision 2030,’ a bold initiative to secure the company’s position as a global leader in the automotive solutions market by the beginning of the next decade.

“The surplus in sales we achieved last year is a testament to the solid business structure our company has built over the past 10 years,” said Eun Seok-hyun. “We will become a global leader in the electric vehicle (EV) components industry, driving the era of EVs and autonomous vehicles through technological and design innovation.”

LG CEO William Cho made a special appearance at the event, delivering an inspiring message of encouragement. “We have arrived at this significant milestone thanks to the trust of our customers and the dedication of our employees,” said CEO Cho. “The LG VS Company will continue to innovate and strive for better future mobility.”

Since establishing the VS Company in 2013, LG has continued to nurture its auto parts business, viewing it from the outset as a key driver of future growth. Moving forward a decade, LG is now strengthening its position in the global auto parts market based on consistent growth in three key areas: the LG VS Company’s vehicle infotainment solutions; LG Magna e-Powertrain, a joint venture with Magna International to develop and produce EV powertrain technology; and ZKW Group’s vehicle lighting systems.

The LG VS Company successfully turned an operating profit in the second quarter of 2022, marking a turnaround after 26 consecutive quarters in the negative since 2015. Last year, the company recorded sales of KRW 8,649.6 billion and an operating profit of KRW 169.6 billion. It also finished 2022 with an order backlog with a total value of approximately KRW 80 trillion.

Infotainment, which combines driving information and entertainment, provides a vehicle’s driver and passengers with enhanced in-car experiences. The heart of any EV, the powertrain – including the motor, inverter and converter – generates and transmits power. Located at the front of the car and integrating electric auto parts and sensors, the lighting system in smart vehicles plays a vital role in maintaining on-road safety.

At the core of the company’s business lies its in-vehicle infotainment system (IVI), which employs advanced telematics (vehicle communications module) and a digital cockpit system (head unit). LG’s telematics solution secured an impressive 22.4 percent share of the vehicle telematics market in the first quarter of 2023, while its digital cockpit system has recorded a double-digit market share since 2021.

LG’s global partners shared inspiring, congratulatory video messages that were screened at the Seoul event:

Ahn Hyung-ki, senior vice president of the Electronics Development Center & Mobility Technology Center at Hyundai Motor Group, said, “LG has demonstrated a dedication to making better products, consistently meeting our requests by solving difficult challenges. We hope that the LG VS Company and Hyundai will continue to work together to lead the automobile industry.”

Kwon Hae-young, vice president of the Infotainment Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group, stated, “Participating with LG in the mass production joint ceremony in 2018 was especially memorable for me. I would like to thank LG’s development team for their passion and dedication to our ongoing collaboration.”

Jeff Morrison, General Motors’ (GM) vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain, offered these words: “We sincerely congratulate LG VS Company on its 10th anniversary. LG has been a trusted supplier to GM since even before the VS Company was officially formed, and has long proved its commitment to helping our brands provide differentiated in-vehicle experiences. Let’s all stay committed to developing innovative technologies that enhance the driving experience and promote safety on the road.”

Julien Battiston, Head of Renault’s Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) Product Line, said, “LG has very talented software engineers and a flexible business model. I hope that we can create more success together in the future.”

