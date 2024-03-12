OLED G4 evo G4 4K Smart TV
One Wall Design, perfectly integrated with the wall. Equipped with the latest α11 AI processor, a chip specially designed for OLED. 5 Year panel warranty^.
StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKP
Wireless design with a hidden wheels. It can up to 180° rotation, tilt up and down, and tilt left and right, and the height can be adjusted. OTT streaming services include Netflix, Disney+, ViuTV, Now E, YouTube and more.
StanbyME Go 27" Touch Screen (Carry Bag Design) 27LX5QKNA
Flexible Stand with Turntable Music Skins. Different styles embellish the space. Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, has multiple streaming services and built-in battery. Its durability has been verified through US military-grade testing.
42" LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA
Can choose up to 20 different levels of curve, up to 900R curve and support 0.1ms response time for an immersive gaming experience. You can switch between TV/computer modes at any time.
Styler
Made in Korea, Smart Clothing Care, Patented Technology : Sterilize, deodorize and dehumidify in one machine. It will not damage or shrink clothing materials, making it suitable for delicate clothing that needs to be dry-cleaned. Three color options:
- Objet Collection | LG Styler S3BNF
- Objet Collection | LG Styler (Mist Green) S3GNF
13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
All-in-one Laundry Solution features a convenient central control panel. Intelligent Wash & Dry and it detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care. Complete Washing and Drying in 1 Hour.
InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigeratos
Knock twice and see what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView Door-in-Door™. Even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.
- 458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator F521MC78
- 647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator S651MC78A
CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ A9T-STEAM
The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools. Remove stubborn stains with heated mops by supplying steam and can vacuum and steam mop at the same time.
AeroTower
Powerful Air Purification : Adopts 360° HEPA filter to Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns, methane and odor. 3-Way Airflow# and different power for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification. UVnano™ technology in key features.
- PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN
- PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB
- PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FS15GPGF0
- PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FS15GPBF0
- PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0
AeroFurniture
Table + Air Purifier can create a Korean home style. 360˚ HEPA air purification. Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices. Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging. Key feature in UVnano™ Technology. Three color options :
27" - 45" OLED Gaming Monitor
OLED presents infinitely high contrast and support Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz), 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI. It can bring the ultimate gaming experience.
- <New Model> 45" UltraGear™ OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 45GS95QE-B
- <New Model> 39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor 39GS95QE-B
- <New Model> 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor (Support Dual-Mode 4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz) 32GS95UE-B
- 34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor 34GS95QE-B
- 27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor 27GS95QE-B
^ In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
# In Heating Mode, only Wide Mode is available.