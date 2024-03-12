OLED G4 evo G4 4K Smart TV

One Wall Design, perfectly integrated with the wall. Equipped with the latest α11 AI processor, a chip specially designed for OLED. 5 Year panel warranty^.

55 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED55G4PCA

65 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED65G4PCA

77 Inch LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV OLED77G4PCA

StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKP

Wireless design with a hidden wheels. It can up to 180° rotation, tilt up and down, and tilt left and right, and the height can be adjusted. OTT streaming services include Netflix, Disney+, ViuTV, Now E, YouTube and more.

StanbyME Go 27" Touch Screen (Carry Bag Design) 27LX5QKNA

Flexible Stand with Turntable Music Skins. Different styles embellish the space. Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, has multiple streaming services and built-in battery. Its durability has been verified through US military-grade testing.

42" LG OLED Flex 42LX3QPCA

Can choose up to 20 different levels of curve, up to 900R curve and support 0.1ms response time for an immersive gaming experience. You can switch between TV/computer modes at any time.

Styler

Made in Korea, Smart Clothing Care, Patented Technology : Sterilize, deodorize and dehumidify in one machine. It will not damage or shrink clothing materials, making it suitable for delicate clothing that needs to be dry-cleaned. Three color options:

Objet Collection | LG Styler S3BNF

Objet Collection | LG Styler (Mist Green) S3GNF

13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

All-in-one Laundry Solution features a convenient central control panel. Intelligent Wash & Dry and it detects the most suitable wash cycle to handle your clothes with care. Complete Washing and Drying in 1 Hour.

InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigeratos

Knock twice and see what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView Door-in-Door™. Even temperature in every time is core indicator to freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ makes temperature fluctuation within ±0.5℃.

458L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator F521MC78

647L InstaView Door-in-Door ™ Refrigerator S651MC78A

CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ A9T-STEAM

The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools. Remove stubborn stains with heated mops by supplying steam and can vacuum and steam mop at the same time.

AeroTower

Powerful Air Purification : Adopts 360° HEPA filter to Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns, methane and odor. 3-Way Airflow# and different power for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification. UVnano™ technology in key features.

PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN

PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB

PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FS15GPGF0

PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FS15GPBF0

PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0

AeroFurniture

Table + Air Purifier can create a Korean home style. 360˚ HEPA air purification. Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices. Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging. Key feature in UVnano™ Technology. Three color options :

PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Rose) AF20ROSE

PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream) AF20CREAM

PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Lemon) AF20LEMON

27" - 45" OLED Gaming Monitor

OLED presents infinitely high contrast and support Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz), 0.03ms (GtG) response time and 240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI. It can bring the ultimate gaming experience.

<New Model> 45" UltraGear™ OLED 800R curved gaming monitor 45GS95QE-B

<New Model> 39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor 39GS95QE-B

<New Model> 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED gaming monitor (Support Dual-Mode 4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz) 32GS95UE-B

34" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor 34GS95QE-B

27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor 27GS95QE-B

^ In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.

# In Heating Mode, only Wide Mode is available.