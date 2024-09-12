About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage Display 43" - 43UH5N-E - TKDN 46.67%

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

UHD Signage Display 43" - 43UH5N-E - TKDN 46.67%

43UH5N-E

UHD Signage Display 43" - 43UH5N-E - TKDN 46.67%

(4)
Tampak depan dengan gambar sisipan

UHD Signage Display dengan
LG webOS Platform dan Advanced Security

Signage atau Layar Info yang terpasang di dinding interior pusat perbelanjaan menampilkan iklan dengan jelas.

* 75 inci
*Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Sekilas perbedaan perbandingannya terlihat pada kualitas Ultra HD yang empat kali lebih tinggi dari Full HD.

High Resolution Display

Fitur ini menawarkan resolusi empat kali lebih tinggi dari FHD, memuaskan pelanggan secara visual. Selain itu, lapisan antisilau pada layar mengurangi pantulan layar di lingkungan pencahayaan yang terang, meningkatkan visibilitas dan keterbacaan, menyediakan layar yang nyaman bagi pelanggan.

Sejumlah tugas dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan dengan GUI yang intuitif.

Platform webOS yang nyaman

UH5N-E dilengkapi dengan SoC berkinerja tinggi yang memungkinkan banyak tugas dilakukan tanpa pemutar media terpisah. Platform webOS menyediakan alat pengembangan aplikasi dengan antarmuka (UI) intuitif yang meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna, memungkinkan koneksi yang mudah dengan sensor eksternal dan aplikasi mitra webOS untuk menciptakan lingkungan yang ramah SI.

Daya Tahan yang Memberikan Keandalan

Dioptimalkan untuk lingkungan bisnis, UH5N-E terlindung dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, dan kelembapan berkat lapisan konformal pada papan daya, memungkinkan pengoperasian yang stabil. Selain itu, fitur yang berfokus pada pelanggan, seperti IP5x, kemiringan 30 derajat, dan Pemantauan Guncangan, memberikan keandalan dan kepuasan.

UH5N-E memiliki Lapisan Konformal pada papan daya untuk melindungi layar bahkan di lingkungan yang asin atau lembap.

Desain untuk Pemanfaatan Ruang

Dirancang dengan bezel ramping dan manajemen kabel sederhana, UH5N-E dapat menghemat ruang. Dengan inlet daya tersembunyi khusus, UH5N-E dapat dipasang di dekat dinding, dengan hanya menyisakan ruang sekitar 13 mm dengan braket ramping. Aksesori bezel juga dapat digunakan untuk mengubahnya menjadi bingkai seni, menjadikannya elemen interior bergaya yang sesuai dengan ruang interior pelanggan.

UH5N-E dengan bezel ramping dipasang dekat dinding, menampilkan desain belakang yang dioptimalkan untuk menghemat ruang dengan sistem manajemen kabel yang sederhana.

* Gambar produk akan sedikit berbeda dari tampilan produk yang sebenarnya karena variasi yang disebabkan oleh setiap opsi inci.
* Aksesori bezel dijual terpisah dengan biaya tambahan.

UH5N-E menyediakan fitur keamanan untuk melindungi data penting dari akses atau serangan eksternal.

Fitur Keamanan yang Ditingkatkan

UH5N-E menyediakan fitur keamanan, termasuk teknologi Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) LG, melindungi data penting dari akses atau serangan eksternal. LG UHD Signage juga memegang sertifikasi andal di bidang keamanan informasi, menjaga keamanan data dan bisnis pelanggan. Misalnya, model ini bersertifikasi ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

LG berjuang untuk masa depan yang berkelanjutan dengan memperoleh berbagai sertifikasi seperti FCC EMC Kelas B.

Keberlanjutan

Dengan komitmen terhadap inovasi dan keberlanjutan, LG terus berupaya menciptakan masa depan yang lebih baik bagi produsen, konsumen, dan generasi mendatang. Dengan fokus pada upaya meminimalkan limbah, memaksimalkan daur ulang, dan manajemen daya yang efisien, LG secara aktif mengupayakan keberlanjutan, memperoleh berbagai sertifikasi seperti FCC EMC Kelas B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign adalah solusi manajemen konten yang terintegrasi dan intuitif untuk konten layar info digital yang kreatif dan terorganisir di ruang Anda, menghubungkan pelanggan ke berbagai layanan dengan pengalaman pengguna yang nyaman. Ada berbagai versi seperti SuperSign Cloud, jadi temukan dan nikmati versi yang paling cocok untuk Anda.

Pengelola kafe sedang membuat menu-menu yang akan ditampilkan pada display yang terpasang di dinding kafe menggunakan software manajemen konten.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Black

  • Lebar Bezel

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1055 x 660 x 142mm

  • Handel

    TIDAK

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    963.0 x 556.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    Tidak Ada

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    12.8Kg

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Berat (Head)

    11.1Kg

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    Tidak Ada

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YA (10W x 2)

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

  • Opsional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (LSW240A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B220S)

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    TIDAK

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    56W

  • Maks.

    120W

  • Tip.

    80W

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    YA

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YA

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YA

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YA

SERTIFIKASI

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    YA

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Connected Care

    YA

  • Mobile CMS

    YA

  • Promota

    YA (Tidak tersedia untuk UE/CIS)

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YA

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

PANEL

  • Kecerahan

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Tepi

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Gamut Warna

    BT709 95%

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,000:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Umur pakai

    50.000 Jam (Min.)

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    24/7

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Waktu Respons

    Tr : 8ms / Tf : 10ms

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    43

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 28%

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YA

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Max. 30 degree

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • PBP

    YA (4PBP)

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • Beacon

    YA

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YA

  • Control Manager

    YA

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YA

  • Manajer Grup

    YA

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YA

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YA

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PIP

    YA

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    TIDAK

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YA

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Tag Video

    YA (4 Tag Video)

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • webRTC

    YA

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    TIDAK

KONEKTIVITAS

  • DP Out

    TIDAK

  • Audio In

    TIDAK

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

  • DP In

    YA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    TIDAK

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • HDMI In

    YA (3 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    YA

  • IR In

    YA

  • IR Out

    YA (RS232C Out Bersama)

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (1 buah)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.