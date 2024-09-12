About Cookies on This Site

TKDN 40.91% - 65UH5N-E UHD Signage Display 65"

TKDN 40.91% - 65UH5N-E UHD Signage Display 65"

65UH5N-E

TKDN 40.91% - 65UH5N-E UHD Signage Display 65"

(4)
Front view with infill image

UHD Signage Display dengan LG webOS Platform dan Advanced Security

Signage atau Layar Info yang terpasang di dinding interior pusat perbelanjaan menampilkan iklan dengan jelas.

* 75 inci 

* Semua gambar di halamn web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Sekilas perbedaan perbandingannya terlihat pada kualitas Ultra HD yang empat kali lebih tinggi dari Full HD.

Tampilan Resolusi Tinggi

Fitur ini menawarkan resolusi empat kali lebih tinggi dari FHD, memuaskan pelanggan secara visual. Selain itu, lapisan antisilau pada layar mengurangi pantulan layar di lingkungan dengan pencahayaan terang, meningkatkan visibilitas dan keterbacaan, menyediakan layar yang nyaman bagi pelanggan.

Sejumlah tugas dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan dengan GUI yang intuitif.

Platform webOS yang nyaman

UH5N-E dilengkapi dengan SoC berkinerja tinggi yang memungkinkan banyak tugas dilakukan tanpa pemutar media terpisah. Platform webOS menyediakan alat pengembangan aplikasi dengan antarmuka (UI) intuitif yang meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna, memungkinkan koneksi yang mudah dengan sensor eksternal dan aplikasi mitra webOS untuk menciptakan lingkungan yang ramah SI.

Daya Tahan yang Memberikan Keandalan

Dioptimalkan untuk lingkungan bisnis, UH5N-E terlindung dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, dan kelembapan berkat lapisan konformal pada papan daya, memungkinkan pengoperasian yang stabil. Selain itu, fitur yang berfokus pada pelanggan, seperti IP5x, kemiringan 30 derajat, dan Pemantauan Guncangan, memberikan keandalan dan kepuasan.

UH5N-E memiliki Lapisan Konformal pada papan daya untuk melindungi layar bahkan di lingkungan yang asin atau lembap.

Desain untuk Pemanfaatan Ruang

Dirancang dengan bezel ramping dan manajemen kabel sederhana, UH5N-E dapat menghemat ruang. Dengan inlet daya tersembunyi khusus, UH5N-E dapat dipasang di dekat dinding, dengan hanya menyisakan ruang sekitar 13 mm dengan braket ramping. Aksesori bezel juga dapat digunakan untuk mengubahnya menjadi bingkai seni, menjadikannya elemen interior bergaya yang sesuai dengan ruang interior pelanggan.

UH5N-E dengan bezel ramping dipasang dekat dinding, menampilkan desain belakang yang dioptimalkan untuk menghemat ruang dengan sistem manajemen kabel yang sederhana.

* Gambar produk akan sedikit berbeda dari tampilan produk yang sebenarnya karena variasi yang disebabkan oleh setiap opsi inci. 

* Aksesori bezel dijual terpisahk dengan biaya tambahan.

UM5N-H menyediakan fitur keamanan untuk melindungi data penting dari akses atau serangan eksternal.

Fitur Keamanan yang Ditingkatkan

UH5N-E menyediakan fitur keamanan, termasuk teknologi LG Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP), melindungi data penting dari akses atau serangan eksternal. LG UHD Signage juga memegang sertifikasi andal di bidang keamanan informasi, menjaga keamanan data dan bisnis pelanggan. Misalnya, model ini bersertifikasi ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

LG berjuang untuk masa depan yang berkelanjutan dengan memperoleh berbagai sertifikasi seperti FCC EMC Kelas B.

Keberlanjutan

Dengan komitmen terhadap inovasi dan keberlanjutan, LG terus berupaya menciptakan masa depan yang lebih baik bagi produsen, konsumen, dan generasi mendatang. Dengan fokus pada upaya meminimalkan limbah, memaksimalkan daur ulang, dan manajemen daya yang efisien, LG secara aktif mengupayakan keberlanjutan, memperoleh berbagai sertifikasi seperti FCC EMC Kelas B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign adalah solusi manajemen konten yang terintegrasi dan intuitif untuk konten layar info digital yang kreatif dan terorganisir di ruang Anda, menghubungkan pelanggan ke berbagai layanan dengan pengalaman pengguna yang nyaman. Ada berbagai versi seperti SuperSign Cloud, jadi temukan dan nikmati versi yang paling cocok untuk Anda.

Pengelola kafe sedang membuat menu-menu yang akan ditampilkan pada display yang terpasang di dinding kafe menggunakan software manajemen konten.

Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    65

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Tepi

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Kecerahan

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,100:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Gamut Warna

    BT709 95%

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Waktu Respons

    Tr : 8ms / Tf : 10ms

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 28%

  • Umur pakai

    50.000 Jam (Min.)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    24/7

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI In

    YA (3 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    TIDAK

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • Audio In

    TIDAK

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • IR In

    YA

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (1 buah)

  • HDMI Out

    YA

  • DP Out

    TIDAK

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • IR Out

    YA (RS232C Out Bersama)

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Black

  • Lebar Bezel

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Berat (Head)

    24.2 kg

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    30.4 kg

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    1450.3 x 830.3 x 29.7mm (Without IR)

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    Tidak Ada

  • Handel

    TIDAK

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    300 x 300 mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    Tidak Ada

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YA

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YA

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    YA

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YA

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Manajer Grup

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • PIP

    YA

  • PBP

    YA (4PBP)

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • Tag Video

    YA (4 Tag Video)

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YA

  • Control Manager

    YA

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YA

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YA

  • Beacon

    YA

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • webRTC

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    TIDAK

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    TIDAK

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    495 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 682 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    101.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Maks.

    200W

  • Tip.

    145W

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YA (10W x 2)

SERTIFIKASI

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    YA

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    TIDAK

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YA

  • Promota

    YA (Tidak tersedia untuk UE/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    YA

  • Connected Care

    YA

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

  • Opsional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Max. 30 degree

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YA

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.