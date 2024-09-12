webOS UHD Signage

About Cookies on This Site

43UL3J-B

Ada lima orang yang mengadakan pertemuan di sebuah ruangan dengan seri UL3J terpasang di dinding. Ada lagi seri UL3J yang dipasang di seberang ruang pertemuan, di dinding setelah jendela di sebelah kiri.

Menyajikan kualitas layar yang jelas dan hidup dengan memperbesar konten tampilan.

Kualitas Gambar Luar Biasa dengan Resolusi Ultra HD

Dengan resolusi UHD, warna dan detail konten menjadi hidup dan realistis. Selain itu, sudut menonton lebar yang digunakan dengan panel IPS, memberikan konten yang jelas.

Unit ini memiliki ukuran bezel 6,9 mm x 18.4 mm dan menunjukkan ketipisannya dengan tebal 57,5 mm.

Desain Ramping yang Canggih

Seri ini memiliki ukuran dan ketebalan* bezel yang tipis, yang menghemat ruang dan memudahkan pemasangan. Selain itu, ini meningkatkan pengalaman mendalam layar dan memberikan desain yang canggih, yang meningkatkan dekorasi ruang tempat produk dipasang.

* Dibandingkan dengan seri UL3G dari LG

Sejumlah tugas yang dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan diatur dengan mudah melalui platform webOS.

Performa Tinggi dengan LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, yang ditingkatkan dalam SoC* dan mesin web, tersedia di seri UL3J untuk kelancaran pelaksanaan beberapa tugas. Platform layar info cerdas LG webOS meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan GUI yang intuitif.**

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Berbagai sensor eksternal dan layar info dapat dihubungkan melalui plug-in USB, yang memberi solusi bernilai tambah yang mudah.

Berbagai Koneksi Sensor

Platform layar info cerdas webOS LG membantu menyediakan solusi* bernilai tambah dengan mudah melalui dukungan koneksi dengan sensor eksternal** seperti GPIO, NFC/RFID, sensor suhu, dsb., melalui plug-in USB.

* Misalnya, menampilkan informasi promosi tertentu sesuai dengan perubahan cuaca kepada pengunjung toko
** Sensor eksternal harus dibeli secara terpisah dan diuji kompatibilitasnya dengan platform webOS.

Bantuan Pemasangan Iklan Sederhana dari LG, Promota

Dengan menggunakan aplikasi Promota* dari LG, yang dapat diunduh di perangkat seluler, Anda dapat membuat konten tampilan Anda sendiri dengan mudah. Dengan Promota, Anda dapat menambahkan teks dan gambar guna membuat profil online untuk bisnis Anda serta menyampaikan informasi seperti berita acara, menu musiman, promosi, dan lebih banyak lagi kepada pelanggan Anda di samping menganjurkan templat yang mudah digunakan, yang relevan dengan industri Anda .

Pemilik toko cukup menggunakan ponsel untuk membuat konten menu di papan menu.

* LG Promota dapat diunduh dari App Store dan Google Play store. (Tidak tersedia untuk Wilayah Eropa/CIS)

Solusi Berbagi Layar Nirkabel dari LG, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share adalah solusi berbagi layar nirkabel yang tersedia melalui seri UL3J, unit transmisi USB, dan aplikasinya. Anda cukup membagikan layar PC pribadi ke tampilan dengan tombol dongle USB dan Wi-Fi* tertanam, dan dapat menyesuaikan nilai pengaturan dasar (volume, mode gambar, kecerahan otomatis, dsb.) dari tampilan yang terhubung tanpa remote control. Selain itu, Office Meeting Mode** membantu Anda menampilkan agenda, catatan sebelum rapat dimulai.

Ini terdiri atas gambar yang menampilkan petunjuk 3 langkah untuk memasang LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle dan berbagi layar pribadi. Gambar pertama tentang menyandingkan Dongle USB dan Layar Info LG. Gambar kedua menggambarkan seseorang yang sedang memegang dongle USB, yang mencoba menghubungkannya ke PC. Gambar terakhir tentang orang-orang yang sedang mengadakan pertemuan dengan menghubungkan perangkat dongle USB ke laptop, lalu berbagi layar melalui UL3J di dinding.

* Pengguna perlu mengatur Soft AP yang diaktifkan di Menu Jaringan Layar Info.
** Pengguna dapat mengaktifkan Office Meeting Mode di Menu Pengaturan EZ Layar Info.
*** LG One:Quick Share perlu dibeli secara terpisah.

Sejumlah tugas yang dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan diatur dengan mudah melalui platform webOS.

Pemantauan dan Kontrol Jarak Jauh

Solusi pemantauan berbasis web ini ramah pengguna dan memungkinkan pengguna merasa nyaman. Ini memungkinkan pengguna untuk memiliki akses penuh di mana saja dan kapan saja dari ponsel & PC mereka di lingkungan yang dapat diakses oleh jaringan, di samping memiliki akses ke data saat ini dan masa lalu. Ini memungkinkan pengguna untuk memantau unit, membuat penyesuaian, dan mengendalikan unit dari jarak jauh secara waktu nyata.

* Menggunakan koneksi kabel HDMI (kabel HDMI bersifat opsional)

Ada satu di ruang pertemuan dengan layar info dan satu sistem kontrol AV yang membantu pengguna mengontrol seri UL3J.

Kompatibilitas dengan Sistem Kontrol AV

Seri UL3J mendukung Crestron Connected®* untuk kompatibilitas yang tinggi dengan kontrol AV profesional untuk integrasi yang mulus dan kontrol otomatis**, sehingga meningkatkan efisiensi manajemen bisnis.

* Pengaturan awal dari layar diperlukan agar kompatibel dengan Crestron Connected®.
** Kontrol berbasis jaringan

Konferensi video sedang diadakan saat orang-orang ditayangkan di layar info yang terpasang di dinding.

Kompatibel dengan Sistem Konferensi Video

Agar pertemuan visual menjadi efektif, seri UL3J mendukung kompatibilitasnya dengan solusi Cisco yang menawarkan kontrol yang kuat dan terintegrasi* untuk konferensi video yang lebih cerdas.

* Menggunakan koneksi kabel HDMI (kabel HDMI bersifat opsional)

Mendistribusikan konten dengan mudah melalui Wi-Fi.

Distribusi Konten yang Mudah & Pembaruan Perangkat Lunak

Seri UL3J dilengkapi Wi-Fi terpasang yang mempermudah dalam mendistribusikan konten secara nirkabel dan memperbarui Firmware dalam jaringan yang sama.

Berbagai sensor eksternal dan layar info dapat dihubungkan melalui plug-in USB, yang memberi solusi bernilai tambah yang mudah.

Titik Akses Nirkabel

Seri UL3J beroperasi sebagai router virtual yang bisa menjadi titik akses nirkabel untuk perangkat seluler.

Mendistribusikan konten dengan mudah melalui Wi-Fi.

Built-in Speaker

Konten akan diperkaya dengan efek suara dari speaker internal, tanpa perlu membeli atau memasang speaker eksternal.

Karyawan LG sedang memantau seri UL3J dari jarak jauh yang dipasang di tempat berbeda.

Layanan LG ConnectedCare Waktu-Nyata

Pemeliharaan menjadi mudah dan cepat dengan layanan LG ConnectedCare* opsional, solusi layanan cloud yang disediakan oleh LG. Layanan ini mengelola status tampilan dari jarak jauh di tempat kerja klien untuk diagnosis kesalahan dan layanan remote control agar bisnis klien berjalan dengan stabil.

* Ketersediaan layanan 'LG ConnectedCare' berbeda-beda tergantung wilayah, dan harus dibeli secara terpisah.
Untuk itu, silakan hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk lebih jelasnya.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • Opsional

    TIDAK

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Ashed Blue

  • Lebar Bezel

    Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1055 x 660 x 142mm

  • Handel

    TIDAK

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    967 x 564 x 57.1mm

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    Tidak Ada

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    10.9Kg

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Berat (Head)

    8.8Kg

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    Tidak Ada

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YA (10W x 2)

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    TIDAK

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YA

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YA

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YA

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    56W

  • Maks.

    120W

  • Tip.

    80W

SERTIFIKASI

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    TIDAK

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Connected Care

    YA

  • Mobile CMS

    TIDAK

  • Promota

    YA (Tidak tersedia untuk UE/CIS)

  • SuperSign Cloud

    TIDAK

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

PANEL

  • Kecerahan

    300nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Langsung

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Gamut Warna

    DCI 80%

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,300:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Umur pakai

    30.000 Jam (Min.)

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    16/7

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Waktu Respons

    8ms (G to G)

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    43

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 3%

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YA

  • IP Rating

    Tidak Ada

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • PBP

    TIDAK

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • Beacon

    YA

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YA

  • Control Manager

    YA

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YA

  • Manajer Grup

    YA

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YA

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YA

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PIP

    TIDAK

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    TIDAK

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YA

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Tag Video

    YA (4 Tag Video)

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • webRTC

    YA

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    TIDAK

KONEKTIVITAS

  • DP Out

    TIDAK

  • Audio In

    TIDAK

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • Daisy Chain

    TIDAK

  • DP In

    TIDAK

  • DVI-D In

    TIDAK

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • HDMI In

    YA (3 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    TIDAK

  • IR In

    TIDAK

  • IR Out

    TIDAK

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (2 buah)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.