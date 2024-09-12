About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS UHD Signage

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

webOS UHD Signage

50UL3J-B

webOS UHD Signage

(4)
Tampak depan dengan gambar pada layar

webOS UHD Signage | LG Indonesia

5 orang sedang melakukan rapat di dalam sebuah ruang dengan UL3J series terpasang pada dinding. Terdapat UL3J series terpasang di dinding seberang ruang pertemuan dengan jendela di sebelah kiri

*Seluruh gambar dalam halaman web digunakan hanya untuk kepentingan memberikan gambaran.
Menyajikan gambar cemerlang dan tampak hidup dengan memperbesar tampilan konten

Kualitas Gambar Mengagumkan dengan Resolusi Ultra HD

Dengan resolusi 4 kali lebih tinggi dibanding FHD, membuat setiap warna dan detail pada konten tampak seperti hidup dan realistik. Sebagai tambahannya, sudut menonton yang lebar dengan panel IPS memberikan konten jelas.

Memiliki bingkai 6.9mm x 18.4mm dan ketebalan hanya 57.5mm

Desain Ringkas Yang Canggih

Seri ini memiliki bingkai tipis yang menghemat tempat dan memungkinkan pemasangan mudah. Sebagai tambahannya, hal ini meningkatkan pengalaman imersif dari layar dan memberikan desain canggih, meningkatkan dekorasi ruang tempat produk dipasang.

*Dibandingkan dengan LG UL3G series.

Jumlah pekerjaan yang dapat dilakukan secara simultan tertata untuk diakses dengan mudah melalui platform web OS

Performa Tinggi dengan LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, peningkatan pada SoC* dan web engine, tersedia pada seri UL3J untuk eksekusi mulus bagi beberapa pekerjaan. LG webOS smart signage platform meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan GUI** yang intuitif.

*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.

Berbagai sensor eksternal dan signage dapat dihubungkan melalui USB plug-in, memberikan solusi nilai tambah yang mudah

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform memberi kemudahan dengan solusi yang memberi nilai tambah melalui koneksi mudah dengan sensor eksternal seperti GPIO, NFC/RFID, sensor temperature dan lainnya melalui USB plug-in.

*menunjukkan informasi promosi secara spesifik berdasarkan perubahan cuaca bagi pengunjung toko.
**Sensor eksternal harus dibeli terpisah dan diuji kompatibilitasnya untuk penggunaan dengan platform webOS.

Bantuan Pengiklanan LG Yang Mudah, Promota

Menggunakan aplikasi LG Promota yang dapat diunduh melalui smartphone, Anda akan dapat membuat konten krease sendiri dengan mudah. Dengan Promota, Anda dapat menambahkan teks dan gambar untuk membuat profil online bagi bisnis Anda sekaligus menyebarkan informasi seperti berita kegiatan, menu musiman, promosi dan bahkan lainnya pada konsumen Anda. Aplikasi ini juga dilengkapi dengan berbagai template yang tersedia sebagai rekomendasi.

Pemilik toko sangat dimudahkan cukup dengan menggunakan smartphone untuk membuat konten menu pada menu board

*LG Promota dapat diunduh melalui App Store dan Google Play Store.

Solusi Berbagi Layar Nirkabel LG, LG One: Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share adalah solusi berbagi layar nirkabel yang tersedia melalui seri UL3J, unit transmisi USB dan aplikasinya. Anda cukup membagikan layar PC pribadi ke layar dengan tombol dongle USB dan Wi-Fi* yang terintegrasi dan dapat menyesuaikan pengaturan dasar (volume, mode gambar, kecerahan otomatis dan lainnya) dari layar yang terhubung tanpa remote kontrol. Selain itu, Office Meeting Mode** membantu Anda menampilkan agenda, catatan sebelum rapat dimulai.

Berisi gambar yang menampilkan instruksi 3 langkah dalam pemasang LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle dan membagikan tampilan layar dari salah satu pengguna. Gambar pertama menghubungkan USB Donge dan LG Signage, Gambar kedua menunjukkan seorang sedang memegang USB dongle, mencoba menghubungkannya dengan PC. Gambar terakhir berisi orang yang sedang melakukan rapat dengan menghubungkan USB dongle pada laptop untuk kemudian membagian tampilan layarnya pada UL3J series yang terpasang pada dinding

*Pengguna perlu mengatur Soft AP yang diaktifkan di Network Menu pada Signage.
**Pengguna dapat mengaktifkan Office Meeting Mode di EZ Setting Menu pada Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share memerlukan pembelian terpisah.
Terdapat ruang pertemuan dengan satu buah signage terpasang dan dilengkapi AV control system untuk membantu pengguna mengendalikan UL3J series

Pemantauan dan Kendali Jarak Jauh

Solusi pemantauan berbasis web ini mudah digunakan dan nyaman. Ini memungkinkan pengguna memiliki akses penuh di mana saja dan kapan saja dari smartphone & PC di bawah lingkungan yang dapat diakses jaringan, sambil memiliki akses ke data saat ini dan sebelumnya. Ini memungkinkan pengguna memantau unit, melakukan penyesuaian dan mengontrol unit dari jarak jauh secara real time.

Terdapat ruang pertemuan dengan satu buah signage terpasang dan dilengkapi AV control system untuk membantu pengguna mengendalikan UL3J series

Kompatibel dengan AV Control System

Seri UL3J mendukung Crestron Connected®* untuk kompatibilitas tinggi dengan AV control professional agar menghasilkan integrasi mulus dan kontrol otomatis** untuk meningkatkan manajemen bisnis yang lebih efisien..

*Diperlukan pengaturan dari layar untuk kompatibilitas Crestron.
**kendali berbasis jaringan.

Video Conference sedang berlangsung dengan gambar peserta tertampil pada layar yang terpasang di dinding

Kompatibel dengan Video Conference System

Untuk tampilan visual efektif, seri UL3J mendukung kompatibilitas dengan Cisco System yang menawarkan kendali terintegrasi* bagi video conference nyaman.

*Menggunakan koneksi kabel HDMI (kabel HDMI opsional).

Pengaturan Mudah Untuk Berbagai Industri

Seri UL3J meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan mengorganisir menu yang sering digunakan* berdasarkan industri.

menu_yang_paling_sering_digunakan_dikategorikan_berdasarkan_industri_terletak_pada_bagian_kiri_"corporate_/_pemerintahan_/ Retail" dan si sebelah kanan tertulis "Ruang Rapat".

*Pengaturan mendukung kebutuhan Corporate/Government/Retail/Meeting Room.
Mendistribusikan konten secara nyaman melalui Wi-Fi

Easy Content Distribution & SW Update

UL3J series features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware under the same network.

UL3J series terpasang pada dinding dan seorang perempuan tampak sedang menggunakan personal PC serta smartphone-nya. Gambar menunjukkan signage dapat dikoneksikan secara nirkabel pada PC dan smartphone yang digenggamnya.

Access Point Nirkabel

Seri UL3J beroperasi sebagai virtual router yang dapat menjadi access point nirkabel bagi perangkat mobile

Sebuah signage terpasang pada dinding dengan memiliki speaker terintegrasi yang memberikan audio kaya.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

Pekerja LG memantau UL3J series yang terpasang pada tempat lain dari jarak jauh

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Perawatan menjadi mudah dan cepat melalui opsi layanan LG ConnectedCare*, sebuah solusi layanan cloud yang disediakan LG. Pengguna dapat mengatur status layar pada ruang kerja klien dari jarak jauh untuk mendiagnosis kesalahan dan pelayanan jarak jauh yang mendukung pengoperasian lebih stabil bagi bisnis klien.

*Ketersediaan layanan 'LG ConnectedCare' dapat berbeda pada masing-masing wilayah dan diperlukan pembelian terpisah. Silahkan menghubungi perwakilan penjualan LG pada wilayah Anda untuk detail lebih lanjut.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BAHASA

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

SPESIFIKASI MEKANIS

  • Warna Bezel

    Ashed Blue

  • Lebar Bezel

    Off : 7.3/7.3/7.3/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

  • Dimensi Karton (P x T x L)

    1215 x 775 x 152mm

  • Handel

    TIDAK

  • Dimensi Monitor (P x T x L)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1mm

  • Dimensi Monitor dengan Penyangga (P x T x L)

    Tidak Ada

  • Berat di dalam Kemasan

    14.4Kg

  • Antarmuka Dudukan Standar VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Berat (Head)

    11.7Kg

  • Berat (Head+Penyangga)

    Tidak Ada

DAYA

  • Sumber Listrik

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Jenis Daya

    Daya Internal

SUARA

  • Speaker (Internal)

    YA (10W x 2)

AKSESORI

  • Dasar

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

  • Opsional

    TIDAK

KONDISI LINGKUNGAN

  • Kelembapan Pengoperasian

    10 % to 80 %

  • Suhu Pengoperasian

    0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

KOMPATIBILITAS OPS

  • Daya OPS Internal

    TIDAK

  • Kompatibel dengan Jenis OPS

    TIDAK

FITUR - PERANGKAT KERAS

  • Sensor Suhu

    YA

  • Sensor Akselerasi (Giroskop)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kecerahan Otomatis

    YA

  • Sensor BLU

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Arus

    TIDAK

  • FAN (Internal)

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kelembapan

    TIDAK

  • Memori Internal (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Pengoperasian Tombol Lokal

    YA

  • Sensor Piksel

    TIDAK

  • Indikator Daya

    TIDAK

  • Sensor Kedekatan

    TIDAK

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Internal)

    YA

KONSUMSI LISTRIK

  • BTU (Satuan Termal Inggris)

    358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 512 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Daya mati

    0.5W

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    66W

  • Maks.

    150W

  • Tip.

    105W

SERTIFIKASI

  • ePEAT (Hanya AS)

    TIDAK

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • Keselamatan

    CB / NRTL

PANEL

  • Kecerahan

    400nit (Typ.)

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Tipe Cahaya Latar

    Langsung

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1,07 Juta warna

  • Gamut Warna

    DCI 80%

  • Rasio Kontras

    1,200:1

  • CR Dinamis

    1,000,000:1

  • Umur pakai

    30.000 Jam (Min.)

  • Resolusi Bawaan

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Waktu Pengoperasian (Jam/Hari)

    16/7

  • Teknologi Panel

    IPS

  • Potret / Lanskap

    YA / YA

  • QWP (Pelat Gelombang Seperempat)

    Tidak Ada

  • Kecepatan Refresh

    60Hz

  • Waktu Respons

    12ms (G to G)

  • Ukuran Layar (Inci)

    50

  • Perlakuan Permukaan (Kabut)

    Haze 3%

  • Transparansi

    Tidak Ada

  • Sudut Menonton (H x V)

    178º x 178º

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • Connected Care

    YA

  • Mobile CMS

    TIDAK

  • Promota

    YA (Tidak tersedia untuk UE/CIS)

  • SuperSign Cloud

    TIDAK

  • SuperSign CMS

    YA

  • SuperSign Control+

    YA

  • SuperSign WB

    YA

FITUR KHUSUS

  • Sinar Matahari Langsung

    Tidak Ada

  • Lapisan Konformal (Papan Daya)

    YA

  • IP Rating

    Tidak Ada

  • Kompatibilitas Sentuhan Lapisan

    Tidak Ada

  • Perlindungan Daya

    Tidak Ada

  • Smart Calibration

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke bawah)

    Tidak Ada

  • Miring (Menghadap ke atas)

    Tidak Ada

FITUR - PERANGKAT LUNAK

  • PBP

    TIDAK

  • Atur Otomatis ID

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Lampu Latar

    TIDAK

  • Beacon

    YA

  • Gambar Logo Booting

    YA

  • Kompensasi Kecerahan

    TIDAK

  • Sertifikasi Cisco

    YA

  • Control Manager

    YA

  • Crestron Connected

    YA

  • Rotasi Input Eksternal

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Pemutaran Tanpa Kesenjangan

    YA

  • Manajer Grup

    YA

  • HDMI-CEC

    YA

  • Metode ISM

    YA

  • Penjadwalan Konten Lokal

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi Jaringan Lokal

    YA

  • Siap untuk Jaringan

    YA

  • Gambar Tidak Ada Sinyal

    YA

  • Ver. OS (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PIP

    TIDAK

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • Mode PM

    YA

  • Pro:Idiom

    YA

  • Sinkronisasi RS232C

    YA

  • Inversi Pemindaian

    TIDAK

  • Rotasi Layar

    YA

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • Kloning Data Pengaturan

    YA

  • Pengaturan Server SI

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Pengiriman Email Status

    YA

  • Pengaturan Mode Petak

    YA

  • Plug & Play USB

    YA

  • Tag Video

    YA (4 Tag Video)

  • Hidupkan dengan LAN

    YA

  • webRTC

    YA

  • Pengaturan Keseimbangan Putih Menggunakan Skala Abu-abu

    TIDAK

KONEKTIVITAS

  • DP Out

    TIDAK

  • Audio In

    TIDAK

  • Audio Out

    YA

  • Daisy Chain

    TIDAK

  • DP In

    TIDAK

  • DVI-D In

    TIDAK

  • Speaker Eksternal Out

    TIDAK

  • HDMI In

    YA (3 buah)

  • HDMI In (Ver. HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    TIDAK

  • IR In

    TIDAK

  • IR Out

    TIDAK

  • RGB In

    TIDAK

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YA (1 buah)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    TIDAK

  • RS232C In

    YA

  • RS232C Out

    YA

  • USB Sentuh

    TIDAK

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Tipe A (2 buah)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.